Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Beacon Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCE   IM00BKSCP798

BEACON ENERGY PLC

(BCE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:33:49 2022-09-09 am EDT
0.1750 GBX   +111.35%
12:52pBeacon Energy calls EGM to approve Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover
AN
09:31aBeacon Energy : EGM Notice
PU
03:41aBeacon Energy : Admission Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beacon Energy calls EGM to approve Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover

03/21/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Beacon Energy PLC on Tuesday said it has called an extraordinary general meeting to approve its acquisition of Rhein Petroleum Ltd as well as a capital fundraise.

The Isle of Man-based upstream oil & gas company with operations ranging from Europe, Africa to east Asia said the acquisition will be made, conditional to shareholder approval, for a consideration of 3.49 billion new shares.

The company also announced an associated conditional issue of 5.49 billion new shares at 0.11 pence each, to raise a total of GBP6.0 million, which will be used to fund the drilling of Rhein Petroleum's SCHB-2 development will in Germany.

Shares in Beacon Energy were suspended at 0.18 pence each on London's AIM market.

Beacon added that Rhein Petroleum's assets provide a near-term active work programme, beginning with the SCHB-2 well.

The company said the acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover, and as such requires shareholder approval. It adds that its AIM shares having been suspended pending the acquisition since September 9 last year, with their readmission to trading expected on or around April 11.

Chief Executive Officer Larry Bottomley said: "We are delighted to have closed out this Fundraise which, despite the very challenging market conditions of the past couple of weeks, reflects good demand for the investment proposition that we put in front of new and existing shareholders.

"The acquisition of Rhein Petroleum is truly transformative for Beacon, providing the company with proven reserves, existing and near-term production growth, material upside potential and an exciting pipeline of value catalysts in the next 18 months."

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACON ENERGY PLC 111.35% 0.175 Delayed Quote.-95.81%
BRENT OIL 1.11% 74.42 Delayed Quote.-14.83%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.38% 437.66 Real-time Quote.-5.64%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.23% 142.3 Real-time Quote.-8.22%
WTI 1.56% 68.719 Delayed Quote.-16.45%
All news about BEACON ENERGY PLC
12:52pBeacon Energy calls EGM to approve Rhein Petroleum reverse takeover
AN
09:31aBeacon Energy : EGM Notice
PU
03:41aBeacon Energy : Admission Document
PU
03/03Beacon Energy launches retail offer to fund Schwarzbach-2
AN
01/13Beacon Energy half-year loss narrows, interim CEO to become permanent
AN
01/13Beacon Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 30, 2022
CI
01/03TRADING UPDATES: MGC cuts costs; Ince gets Arden sale green light
AN
2022Beacon Energy in "transformational" acquisition of Rhein Petroleum
AQ
2022TRADING UPDATES: Dev Clever to cancel shares; Tintra raises funds
AN
2022Deutsche Rohstoff Sells 10% Stake In Rhein Petroleum to Beacon Energy
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,10 M 3,28 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart BEACON ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Beacon Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry Anthony Bottomley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Andrew Rollins Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen James Whyte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ross Michael Warner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON ENERGY PLC-95.81%3
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.88%294 734
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.51%117 198
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%68 539
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-18.58%61 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.34%56 618