IN BRIEF: Beacon Energy extends exclusivity deadline for takeover deal

Beacon Energy PLC - Isle of Man, UK-based oil and gas company - Extends the exclusivity extension period for the non-binding heads of terms agreement for the acquisition of an unnamed, European oil and gas company to December 26 from December 12. Continues to work "diligently" towards concluding a definitive agreement and plans to update the market accordingly. The potential acquisition would be considered a reverse takeover.

"It should be noted there is no certainty that the Potential Acquisition, or any transaction, will take place," the company says.

Current stock price: suspended at 0.1799

