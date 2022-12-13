Advanced search
    BCE   IM00BKSCP798

BEACON ENERGY PLC

(BCE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-09-09 am EDT
0.1750 GBX   +111.35%
12:32pIN BRIEF: Beacon Energy extends exclusivity deadline for takeover deal
AN
04:49aBeacon Energy Further Extends Exclusivity Period for European Oil & Gas Company Deal
MT
11/28TRADING UPDATES: First Tin gets grant; Shanta Gold hails drill results
AN
IN BRIEF: Beacon Energy extends exclusivity deadline for takeover deal

12/13/2022 | 12:32pm EST
Beacon Energy PLC - Isle of Man, UK-based oil and gas company - Extends the exclusivity extension period for the non-binding heads of terms agreement for the acquisition of an unnamed, European oil and gas company to December 26 from December 12. Continues to work "diligently" towards concluding a definitive agreement and plans to update the market accordingly. The potential acquisition would be considered a reverse takeover.

"It should be noted there is no certainty that the Potential Acquisition, or any transaction, will take place," the company says.

Current stock price: suspended at 0.1799

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACON ENERGY PLC 111.35% 0.175 Delayed Quote.-95.81%
BRENT OIL 4.03% 81.07 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
WTI 3.69% 76.073 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,85 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,90 M 3,08 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 84,3%
Managers and Directors
Larry Anthony Bottomley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Andrew Rollins Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen James Whyte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ross Michael Warner Non-Executive Director
