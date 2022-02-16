Log in
    BLX   AU000000BLX0

BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED

(BLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beacon Lighting : BLX FY2022 H1 Results Presentation

02/16/2022 | 05:44pm EST
H1 FY2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

17 FEBRUARY 2022

Beacon Lighting Group Limited

CONTENTS

1 RESULTS OVERVIEW

2 FINANCIALS

3 STRATEGIC PILLARS OF GROWTH

4 H2 FY2022 OUTLOOK

6 QUESTIONS

6 APPENDICES

H1 FY2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

2

1 RESULTS OVERVIEW

1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$151.3m

+150 bps

$49.3m

Sales

Gross Profit Margin

Record EBITDA

$22.6m

$83.4m

4.3 cents

Record NPAT

Record Inventory

Declared fully franked

dividend per share

H1 FY2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

4

1 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

3 & 3

20.4%

48,000

3 New Stores

Trade sales

Trade Club

3 Relocated Stores

growth

customers

41.0%

65.0%

B2C USA

Online sales

Beacon International

Launched B2C

growth

sales growth

website in the USA

H1 FY2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 293 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2022 35,4 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net Debt 2022 108 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 614 M 441 M 441 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beacon Lighting Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,75 AUD
Average target price 3,24 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glen Robinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Speirs Chief Financial Officer
Ian Robinson Executive Chairman
Michael Tan Chief Information Officer
Barry Martens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED-12.90%431
WESFARMERS LIMITED-7.94%44 214
FIVE BELOW, INC.-17.77%9 531
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-5.96%8 716
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED21.09%7 211
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.81%6 561