Beacon Lighting : BLX FY2022 H1 Results Presentation

For personal use only
H1 FY2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION
17 FEBRUARY 2022
Beacon Lighting Group Limited
For personal use only
CONTENTS
1 RESULTS OVERVIEW
2 FINANCIALS
3 STRATEGIC PILLARS OF GROWTH
4 H2 FY2022 OUTLOOK
6 QUESTIONS
6 APPENDICES
H1 FY2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION
2
1 RESULTS OVERVIEW
1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
$151.3m
+150 bps
$49.3m
Sales
Gross Profit Margin
Record EBITDA
$22.6m
$83.4m
4.3 cents
Record NPAT
Record Inventory
Declared fully franked
dividend per share
4
1 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
3 & 3
20.4%
48,000
3 New Stores
Trade sales
Trade Club
3 Relocated Stores
growth
customers
41.0%
65.0%
B2C USA
Online sales
Beacon International
Launched B2C
growth
sales growth
website in the USA
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Beacon Lighting Group Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:43:05 UTC.