  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Beacon Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCN   AU000000BCN0

BEACON MINERALS LIMITED

(BCN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/29 01:10:56 am EDT
0.036 AUD   -2.70%
02:14aBEACON MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - BCN
PU
03/24Beacon closes forward gold sales
AQ
03/23Beacon Minerals Closes Out Forward Gold Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beacon Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - BCN

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

BEACON MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

BCN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

37,171,098

29/03/2022

be quoted

ASX +security

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BEACON MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code BCN

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

Registration number 119611559

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BCNOB : OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BCN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

29/3/2022

29/3/2022

37,171,098

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 29/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 37,171,098

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.02500000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beacon Minerals Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
