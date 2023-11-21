Beacon Minerals Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in mineral exploration, development, and production in Western Australia. The Company's projects include the MacPhersons Reward Project and Jaurdi Gold Project. It holds the MacPhersons Reward Project, which is located approximately 45 kilometers southeast of the Company's Jaurdi Gold Project and over five kilometers southeast of the Coolgardie township. The MacPhersons Reward Project has completed approximately 20,724 meters of exploration drilling. The MacPhersons Reward Project consists of over six granted mining leases, two pending mining leases, nine prospecting licenses (one pending extension), and three miscellaneous licenses. The Jaurdi Gold Project produces approximately 29,770 ounces of gold. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Beacon Mining Pty Ltd and Beacon Mining Services Pty Ltd.

Sector Gold