Beacon Rise Holdings PLC (incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 13620150) (the "Company") GENERAL MEETING - FORM OF PROXY I/We1 ...........................................................................................................................being a

member/members of the Company appoint the Chairman of the meeting or

........................................................ as my/our proxy2 to attend and speak on my behalf at the annual

general meeting of Beacon Rise Holdings PLC (the "Company") to be held at Meeting Room 1, Paddington Works, 8 Hermitage St, London, W2 1BE on 13th June 2024 at BST 2:30 p.m. and at any adjournment of the meeting thereof (the "AGM").

Please indicate with a tick mark in the spaces opposite to each resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy may vote for or against the resolutions or may abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting pursuant to the other items of business referred to in the notice convening the meeting. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the notice convening the AGM.

Resolutions For Against Withheld ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To receive Directors' Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2 To re-elect Xiaobing Wang as a Director of the Company. 3 To re-elect Yunxia Wang as a Director of the Company. 4 To re-elect John Parker as a Director of the Company. 5 To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report set out on pages 11 to 13 for the year ended 31 December 2023 of the 2023 Annual Report. 6 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 11 to 13 of the 2023 Annual Report, to take effect from the end of this

AGM.

To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company to

hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company and authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Company's auditors.

To authorise the Director to allot the relevant securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £786,888.67.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

To enable the Directors to allot shares for cash without first

considering them to existing shareholders up to an aggregate nominal amount of £236,066.6.

Enter number of shares in relation to which your proxy is authorised to vote or leave blank to authorise your proxy to act in relation to your entire holding.

Please also tick this box if you are appointing more than one proxy.

Full name(s) and address(es) (as appearing in the Company's register of members) to be inserted in BLOCK LETTERS. In the case of joint holdings, the names of all holders (as appearing in the Company's register of members) must be inserted.

2 Insert name and address of the desired proxy in the spaces provided and strike out the words of "the Chairman of the meeting". If you wish to appoint the chairman, just strike out the space right after "the Chairman of the meeting or".

