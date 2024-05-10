Beacon Rise Holdings PLC
(incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 13620150)
(the "Company")
GENERAL MEETING - FORM OF PROXY
I/We1
...........................................................................................................................being a
member/members of the Company appoint the Chairman of the meeting or
........................................................ as my/our proxy2 to attend and speak on my behalf at the annual
general meeting of Beacon Rise Holdings PLC (the "Company") to be held at Meeting Room 1, Paddington Works, 8 Hermitage St, London, W2 1BE on 13th June 2024 at BST 2:30 p.m. and at any adjournment of the meeting thereof (the "AGM").
Please indicate with a tick mark in the spaces opposite to each resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. In the absence of any such indication, the proxy may vote for or against the resolutions or may abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting pursuant to the other items of business referred to in the notice convening the meeting. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the notice convening the AGM.
Resolutions
For Against Withheld
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
- To receive Directors' Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.
2
To re-elect Xiaobing Wang as a Director of the Company.
3
To re-elect Yunxia Wang as a Director of the Company.
4
To re-elect John Parker as a Director of the Company.
5
To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report set out
on pages 11 to 13 for the year ended 31 December 2023 of the
2023 Annual Report.
6
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 11
to 13 of the 2023 Annual Report, to take effect from the end of this
AGM.
To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company to
- hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company and authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Company's auditors.
- To authorise the Director to allot the relevant securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £786,888.67.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
To enable the Directors to allot shares for cash without first
- considering them to existing shareholders up to an aggregate nominal amount of £236,066.6.
Enter number of shares in relation to which your proxy is authorised to vote or leave blank to authorise your proxy to act in relation to your entire holding.
Please also tick this box if you are appointing more than one proxy.
-
Full name(s) and address(es) (as appearing in the Company's register of members) to be inserted in BLOCK LETTERS. In the case of joint holdings, the names of all holders (as appearing in the Company's register of members) must be inserted.
2 Insert name and address of the desired proxy in the spaces provided and strike out the words of "the Chairman of the meeting". If you wish to appoint the chairman, just strike out the space right after "the Chairman of the meeting or".
Page 1
Please return this form to Kemp House, 16 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX no later than BST 2:30 p.m. on 11th June 2024.
For individuals:
................................................................
................................................................
Signature of shareholder
Signature of joint-shareholder, if any
For companies:
Signed for and on behalf of
Name of company:
.......................................................................................................................................
.............................................. .............................................. ..............................................
Signature
Print name
Title
Notes
- Form of proxy
- As a member of the Company you are entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to exercise all or any of your rights to attend and speak at a general meeting of the Company. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to part of your holding only, please enter in the box next to the proxy's name the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If this box is left blank they will be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement.
- Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated.
- Appointment
- A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting to represent you. If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the chairman of the meeting, insert their full name in the space provided. If you leave this space blank, the chairman of the meeting will be appointed your proxy. Where you appoint as your proxy someone other than the chairman, you are responsible for ensuring that they attend the meeting and are aware of your voting intentions. If you wish your proxy to make any comments on your behalf, you will need to appoint someone other than the chairman and give them the relevant instructions directly.
- You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, you may copy this form. Multiple proxy appointments should be returned together in the same envelope.
- Returning your form of proxy
- To appoint a proxy using this form, the form must be:
- completed and signed;
- sent or delivered to the Company at Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, England, EC1V 2NX; and
- received by the Company no later than BST 2:30 p.m. on 11th June 2024.
- In the case of a member which is a company, this proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power
Page 2
of attorney or any other authority under which this proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form.
- As an alternative to completing this hard-copy proxy form, you can appoint a proxy electronically by email to info@beaconrise.uk. For an electronic proxy appointment to be valid, your appointment must be received by the Company no later than BST 2:30 p.m. on 11th June 2024.
- If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. For details of how to change your proxy instructions or revoke your proxy appointment see the notes to the notice of meeting.
- You may not use any electronic address provided in this proxy form to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.
- Appointment of proxies through CREST
- CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so using the procedure described in the CREST Manual (available atwww.euroclear.com). CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
- In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (CREST Proxy Instruction) must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual (available viawww.euroclear.com). The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy, must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the Company's agent (RA20) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time, any change of instruction to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.
- CREST members (and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers) should note that Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) takes) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members (and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers) are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings (www.euroclear.com).
- The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5) (a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (as amended). Members are advised to read the terms and conditions of use onwww.euroclear.comcarefully.
Page 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beacon Rise Holdings plc published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 14:32:07 UTC.