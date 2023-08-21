Beacon Rise Holdings PLC - acquisition company - UK Financial Conduct Authority restores trading of shares on Monday at 1600 BST.
On Thursday last week, Beacon Rise said its pretax loss narrowed to GBP272,702 in the year ended March 31, from GBP470,593 a year earlier. Earnings per share narrowed GBP0.24 from GBP6.54. It said it does not intend to declare a dividend.
Current stock price: 75.0 pence
12-month change: down 43%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter
