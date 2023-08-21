Beacon Rise Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based acquisition company. The Company is formed to undertake acquisitions of United Kingdom and overseas businesses or assets with operations in the primary and secondary segment of the education technology sector. The education technology sector, within the primary and secondary education segment, focusses on driving the development of education with advanced technology, tools, and content. The Company has no operations and does not operate or compete in any specific market.

Sector Investment Holding Companies