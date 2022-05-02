Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BECN   US0736851090

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 09:32:49 am EDT
60.06 USD   +0.72%
09:12aBeacon Announces Digital Integration With AccuLynx
BU
09:04aBeacon Announces Digital Integration With AccuLynx
BU
04/29Beacon Roofing Supply Buys Wichita Falls Builders Wholesale for Undisclosed Sum
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beacon Announces Digital Integration With AccuLynx

05/02/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Customers benefit from a single platform to manage jobs and place material orders

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its digital integration with AccuLynx is live and immediately available to customers. AccuLynx is a leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors. This integration combines both companies’ industry-leading digital solutions to save customers time and create efficiencies.

Beacon’s PRO+ e-commerce functionality is now available in real time via the AccuLynx platform, where customers can place orders directly with their local Beacon branch from the same system they use to manage their roofing jobs. By authenticating their Beacon PRO+ account inside of AccuLynx, roofing companies can access Beacon’s extensive product catalog and pricing. This integration eliminates the need for customers to log in and out of different portals and enables them to build and submit orders to Beacon in minutes, more accurately, and all with the click of a button.

Mike Stein, Chief Executive Officer of AccuLynx, said, “The combination of AccuLynx’s industry-leading business management technology and Beacon’s extensive inventory of materials not only modernizes the workflow between contractors and suppliers but also positions their businesses for greater growth.”

“We are focused on serving our customers in the way that brings them the most value,” said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Beacon. “We’re pleased to team up with AccuLynx and deliver another digital innovation for our customers that supports our Ambition 2025 plan to grow faster than the market by focusing on our customers’ needs.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILTTM, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which helps customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx’s simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
09:12aBeacon Announces Digital Integration With AccuLynx
BU
09:04aBeacon Announces Digital Integration With AccuLynx
BU
04/29Beacon Roofing Supply Buys Wichita Falls Builders Wholesale for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/29Beacon Announces Acquisition of Wichita Falls Builders Wholesale
BU
04/29Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. acquired Wichita Falls Builder Wholesale Inc.
CI
04/21Wells Fargo Adjusts Beacon Roofing Supply's Price Target to $67 from $59, Keeps Equalwe..
MT
04/21Beacon to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 5, 2022
BU
04/20JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Beacon Roofing Supply to $66 From $68, Maintains Neutr..
MT
04/19S&P Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply To 'BB-' From 'B+' On Lower Sustained Leverage; Outl..
MT
03/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 318 M - -
Net income 2022 322 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 201 M 4 201 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 676
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 59,63 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian G. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip W. Knisely Chairman
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stuart Allen Randle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.3.98%4 201
FERGUSON PLC-22.63%27 427
REECE LIMITED-35.22%8 027
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY6.15%2 973
CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD49.43%794
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-30.38%649