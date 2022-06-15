Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BECN   US0736851090

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:40 2022-06-15 pm EDT
56.85 USD   -0.43%
06/13Beacon Roofing Supply Discloses $250 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Deal
MT
06/13Beacon Announces Additional $250 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
BU
06/01Beacon Buys Complete Supply
MT
All news about BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
05/23INSIDER SELL : Beacon Roofing Supply
MT
05/09Raymond James Adjusts Beacon Roofing Supply's Price Target to $75 from $62, Keeps Outpe..
MT
05/06Stifel Adjusts Price Target for Beacon Roofing Supply to $77 From $70, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
05/06BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 194 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 924 M 3 924 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 676
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 57,09 $
Average target price 71,29 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian G. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip W. Knisely Chairman
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stuart Allen Randle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-0.45%3 924
FERGUSON PLC-29.90%23 480
REECE LIMITED-48.65%6 178
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY1.01%2 837
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-25.63%688
CHIN HIN GROUP BERHAD31.42%674