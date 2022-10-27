Advanced search
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
10/27/2022 | 10:37am EDT
55.15 USD   +0.93%
Beacon Expands Service in the South

10/27/2022 | 10:37am EDT
New branches open in Kentucky and Virginia

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened greenfield locations in Leitchfield, Kentucky and Hampton, Virginia.

The Hampton, VA branch expands the Beacon OTC® network service to residential and commercial customers in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News-Williamsburg market. It is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® products.

The Leitchfield, KY branch is specifically designed, stocked, staffed, and equipped to serve lumberyard, building supply and home center customers in predominantly rural markets.

“These new locations bring additional service to both our coastal and rural customers in the South. Our teams of building materials experts are trained to serve each market’s needs and help customers grow their businesses by saving time and operating more efficiently,” explained Munroe Best, Beacon’s South Division President.

These branch openings add to Beacon’s organic growth investments that are part of its Ambition 2025 strategy.

About Beacon
Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The Company operates over 450 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 311 M - -
Net income 2022 426 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 3 552 M 3 552 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 676
Free-Float 76,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 54,64 $
Average target price 68,25 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian G. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip W. Knisely Chairman
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stuart Allen Randle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-4.73%3 552
FERGUSON PLC-37.25%23 365
REECE LIMITED-44.95%6 256
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY-9.34%2 546
CHIN HIN GROUP119.92%1 076
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-28.17%638