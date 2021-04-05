Log in
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
Beacon : Appoints Christine Stroh Reddy as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

04/05/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Christine Stroh Reddy as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Reddy will join Beacon later this month and assume her new responsibilities immediately as current General Counsel Ross D. Cooper transitions to his previously announced advisory role.

Prior to joining Beacon, Ms. Reddy served fifteen years as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Deputy Corporate Secretary at Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS: FNMA), a financial services company that is the leading source of mortgage financing in the United States, providing $1.4 trillion to support housing in 2020. At Fannie Mae, Ms. Reddy held roles of increasing responsibility and managed the corporate governance functions as well as legal services for corporate operations. She was an executive partner in driving key strategic priorities and innovation objectives, including for digital transformation and ESG. She serves as an advisor to a regulatory technology firm and held a board seat on a private technology company central to the electronic tracking and transfer of residential mortgages for more than five years. From 2000-2006, Ms. Reddy held roles of increasing responsibility at the Public Broadcasting Service, culminating as Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel. Earlier in her career, she held various legal roles at Crowell & Moring, LLP, the National Association of Employer Organizations, the United Way of America and Patton Boggs, LLP. Ms. Reddy earned a Phi Beta Kappa bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Christine to the Beacon team,” said Julian Francis, President and CEO of Beacon. “Christine’s deep governance and legal expertise, combined with her background in housing finance and digital strategy, will strengthen Beacon as we continue to innovate for our customers and deliver improved growth and operational performance to drive shareholder value.”

Ms. Reddy added: “I am very excited to join Beacon at this juncture in its growth. The building industry is a vibrant and essential facet of our economy and Beacon’s central role in delivery of last mile logistics for building materials is impressive. I am eager to partner with Julian and the executive team and add my perspectives as we work together to deliver on the Company’s strategic initiatives.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2021
