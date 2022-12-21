Beacon's Growth Further Expands Service in the South

New branches open in North Carolina and Tennessee

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened greenfield locations in Durham, NC and La Vergne, TN.

The Durham, NC branch broadens service in the high growth Raleigh-Durham market. “It is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® products,” commented Brian Gibson, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, South Atlantic. “This branch adds further service capabilities to our Beacon OTC® network serving Research Triangle Park. Contractors on the go will also save time and be able to work more efficiently using Beacon PRO+, our customer app.”

The La Vergne, TN branch, located in the Nashville metro area, is specifically designed, stocked, staffed, and equipped to serve lumberyard, building supply and home center customers in predominantly rural markets. “This branch will enable our team to provide additional products, service and expertise to our customers across the state of Tennessee,” said Clint Wade, Beacon’s National Vice President for service to rural lumberyards.

With these new locations, Beacon has opened 15 greenfield branches in 2022, exceeding its original commitment to 10 for the year and executing on the growth and customer experience goals in Ambition 2025.

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

