Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BECN   US0736851090

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

(BECN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
55.05 USD   -1.71%
09:07aBeacon's Growth Further Expands Service in the South
BU
12/19Stifel Boosts Price Target on Beacon Roofing to $91 From $80, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12/16Beacon's Growth Further Expands Service in Texas
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beacon's Growth Further Expands Service in the South

12/21/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New branches open in North Carolina and Tennessee

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened greenfield locations in Durham, NC and La Vergne, TN.

The Durham, NC branch broadens service in the high growth Raleigh-Durham market. “It is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® products,” commented Brian Gibson, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, South Atlantic. “This branch adds further service capabilities to our Beacon OTC® network serving Research Triangle Park. Contractors on the go will also save time and be able to work more efficiently using Beacon PRO+, our customer app.”

The La Vergne, TN branch, located in the Nashville metro area, is specifically designed, stocked, staffed, and equipped to serve lumberyard, building supply and home center customers in predominantly rural markets. “This branch will enable our team to provide additional products, service and expertise to our customers across the state of Tennessee,” said Clint Wade, Beacon’s National Vice President for service to rural lumberyards.

With these new locations, Beacon has opened 15 greenfield branches in 2022, exceeding its original commitment to 10 for the year and executing on the growth and customer experience goals in Ambition 2025.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
09:07aBeacon's Growth Further Expands Service in the South
BU
12/19Stifel Boosts Price Target on Beacon Roofing to $91 From $80, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12/16Beacon's Growth Further Expands Service in Texas
BU
12/16Beacon's Growth Further Expands Service in Texas
CI
12/05Beacon Expands Presence in Northern Illinois
AQ
12/02Beacon Roofing Supply Opens New Branch in Rockford, Illinois
MT
12/02Beacon Expands Presence in Northern Illinois
BU
12/02Beacon Opens Greenfield Location in Rockford, IL
CI
11/15Veterans Honored in Beacon of Hope Contest
BU
11/15Insider Sell: Beacon Roofing Supply
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 480 M - -
Net income 2022 449 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 3 582 M 3 582 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 676
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 55,05 $
Average target price 69,75 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian G. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip W. Knisely Chairman
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Stuart Allen Randle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-2.34%3 582
FERGUSON PLC-30.34%25 863
REECE LIMITED-48.87%5 940
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY0.17%2 813
CHIN HIN GROUP144.44%1 275
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-27.57%627