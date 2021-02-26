Log in
Beacon : to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/26/2021 | 03:48pm EST
Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Julian Francis, President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Lonegro, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Wilson, VP Finance & Treasurer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference (virtual). The presentation will begin at 8:20 a.m. ET on March 1, 2021.

A link to the most recent Beacon investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 429 M - -
Net income 2021 133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 291 M 3 291 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 582
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,18 $
Last Close Price 47,42 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julian G. Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip W. Knisely Chairman
Christopher Nelson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
C. Eric Swank Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.17.99%3 291
FERGUSON PLC-3.22%27 233
REECE LIMITED9.46%8 489
GMS INC.16.27%1 513
SIG PLC6.73%561
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD.0.91%482
