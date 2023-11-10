Beacon of Hope program continues to give back

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today, in honor of Veteran’s Day, the winners of its annual Beacon of Hope program a North American initiative awarding Veterans facing adversity with new roofs. Together with local roofing companies, Beacon will deliver and facilitate roof replacements for 10 Veteran homes or Veteran community buildings at no cost to the recipients.

“Veterans have given so much to protect us, so we must find ways to reciprocate with our unwavering support,” said Jonathan Bennett, Beacon’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The Beacon of Hope program is just one way we can give back to our Veterans who need assistance with a basic necessity -- a safe and secure home. We hope this initiative inspires others to support our heroes and become their ‘Beacon of Hope’.”

Now in its fifth year, Beacon of Hope reflects Beacon’s core values of putting people first and doing the right thing. Every year, people from across the U.S. and Canada come together to nominate Veterans whose roofs are in dire need of replacement. Beacon takes great pride in joining with community and roofing industry partners to help transform the lives of our selected Veterans as they regain confidence in the safety of their homes and can gather in Veteran community spaces such as the American Legion and VFW.

The 10 Veteran 2023 Beacon of Hope recipients are:

Gary D.- Joppa, MD Gigi M.- Harrington Park, NJ Maxime G.- St-Donat-de-Montcalm, QC Jennifer R.- Delta, PA Sommer G.- Red Bluff, CA Kim Y.- Houston, TX Ashley H.- New Kensington, PA American Legion Post 72- Cheney, WA Thomas K.- Pembroke, ON VFW Post 4639- Williamsburg, VA

To learn more about Beacon of Hope, including past winners and official rules, visit go.becn.com/beaconofhope.

