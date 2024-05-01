Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the only publicly traded specialty roofing and complementary products distributor, announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Smalley & Company (“Smalley”), headquartered in Denver, CO. Smalley serves customers at eleven locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

“Since 1967, Smalley has been providing contractors, design professionals, and owners with tailored sealant and waterproofing solutions. We became an industry leader by focusing intensely on our customers and bringing them value with our technical expertise. Beacon’s Waterproofing team has the same focus, and with its broader geographic footprint, will further benefit our employees and customers,” commented Bruce Coy, Smalley’s CEO.

“We heartily welcome the Smalley employees to Beacon. Adding this industry-leading distributor to our growing Waterproofing Division demonstrates our steadfast commitment to grow our national platform. Their technical know-how is at the top of the industry and a natural fit with our division’s team. Smalley’s customers will benefit from Beacon’s expanded service offerings while maintaining the local relationships built over decades,” said Martin Harrell, Beacon’s Division President, Waterproofing.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 540 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

