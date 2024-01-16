Official BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC. press release

-Customers benefit from an additional 49 Beacon branches in 2023

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it opened new locations in Conroe, TX and Goldsboro, NC at the end of December 2023 to serve residential and commercial roofing contractors and lumberyards.

The new Conroe, TX branch is in the Houston metropolitan area. “The population continues to grow north of the city, and we have the residential and commercial roofing products and services to support contractors as they grow their businesses. We have nine locations around the Houston metroplex, and they operate in lockstep via the Beacon OTC® Network to provide the highest level of customer service,” commented Peter Lippert, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Texas.

The new Goldsboro, NC branch is focused on lumberyard customers. “Our product range, delivery fleet and specialized employees will be highly appreciated by lumberyards in the Carolinas region. Our entire team is dedicated to helping our customers build more together,” explained Clint Wade, Beacon’s National Vice President focused on serving lumberyards.

Beacon customers benefited from a total of 49 additional branches in 2023. 28 new locations were opened, and 21 branches were acquired through nine transactions. Footprint expansion is an important part of our Ambition 2025 plan and we continue to deliver on our commitments to drive above-market growth to better serve customers.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116911554/en/