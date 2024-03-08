Opens Nominations for 2024 North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year

In honor of International Women’s Day, Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the only publicly traded specialty roofing and complementary products distributor, announced today the launch of its fourth annual North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year. This campaign celebrates women in the roofing industry across the U.S. and Canada by calling on the public at large to nominate a female roofing professional who has demonstrated excellence, a commitment to putting people first, making safety a priority, doing the right thing, and building for her customers, her co-workers, and her community.

Any woman who works in the roofing industry can be nominated, whether they are in operations, accounting, sales, ownership, estimating, or other roles. Nominations can be made until April 10 by going to the campaign website. Five finalists will be announced in May, and members of the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists. Beacon will announce the winner and runners-up in June. The five winners will receive funding to support further professional development, such as attending the International Roofing Expo.

“We’re excited to honor the tremendous work and variety of skills that women in the roofing industry offer to communities,” said Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. “Beacon recognizes the value that women bring to our industry, and this program was created to spotlight the significant contributions they bring to their organizations. We look forward to another year of being inspired by women in our community who have displayed outstanding commitment and leadership.”

Last year’s winner, Michelle Ly Hall, Operations Manager of Hall Roofing and Construction in Round Rock, TX, was recognized for her dedication to women’s empowerment in the roofing industry. As a community leader she supports local military philanthropies and serves on the YMCA Board of Directors, the Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center Board of Directors, and the Round Rock Rotary Board of Directors. She is also co-chair for the University of Texas Kappa Delta Chapter Advisory Board and is an elected official on the Round Rock City Council.

“I am incredibly thankful for the support I received throughout this year,” said Michelle Ly Hall. “Roofing has changed my life and I’m grateful to Beacon for raising awareness about the important role women play in the roofing industry.”

From March 8- April 10, 2024 the public can nominate a female roofing professional on the campaign website or by submitting an e-mail to FemaleRoofingContest@becn.com. Nominations should include why the nominee deserves to be named the Female Roofing Professional of the Year as well as a short biography and photo.

To learn more about the campaign and read the official rules, visit https://go.becn.com/femaleroofpro/rules

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 530 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240308134065/en/