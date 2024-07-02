Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has been recognized for a fifth year as a National Preferred Partner by David Weekley Homes, one of the United States’ largest privately-held home builders.

“Year after year, David Weekley Homes trusts us as a partner in delivering service excellence by providing efficiency gains through reliability and digital integration,” said Greg Bloom, Vice President National Accounts at Beacon. “This recognition exemplifies our dedication to the customer experience, allowing them to seamlessly execute the construction of new homes.”

A total of 122 companies were evaluated this year and 20% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner.

“Once again, we’re excited to congratulate Beacon for being named a National Preferred Partner,” said John Schiegg, Vice President of Supply Chain Services at David Weekley Homes. “We’re grateful for their incredible partnership and greatly appreciate their consistency in providing high-quality products and extraordinary service.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company that distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 560 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley Homes has been recognized 18 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 120,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

