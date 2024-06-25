BEACON
Investor Presentation
June 2024
Our North America Footprint
~100,000
Customers
542
8,000+
Branch locations
Team members
50
6
US States
Canadian Provinces
National scale | Broad geographic reach | Diverse customer channels
$9.3 billion
TTM Net Sales
$920 million
TTM Adj. EBITDA*
9.9%
TTM Adj. EBITDA Margin*
Note: Figures and map as of March 31, 2024
* Non-GAAP measure, see Appendix for definition and reconciliation.
Revitalized Leadership Team
>75%
O F E X E C U T I V E
C O M M I T T E E S I N C E
A P P O I N T E D 2 0 1 9
Stuart Randle
Julian Francis
Prith Gandhi
Carmelo Carrubba
Christine Reddy
Munroe Best
Birte von Schwarzenfeld
Chair
President & Chief Executive
Chief Financial Officer
Vice President, Strategy
Executive Vice President,
President,
Senior Vice President,
Officer
and Transformation
General Counsel &
South Division
Commercial Solutions
Corporate Secretary
Jake Gosa
Jason Taylor
Jonathan Bennett
Jennifer Lewis
Sean McDevitt
Chris Nelson
Martin S. Harrell
President,
President,
Executive Vice President &
Vice President,
Executive Vice President &
Executive Vice President &
President,
North Division
West Division
Chief Commercial Officer
Communications & Corporate
Chief Human
Chief Technology Officer
Waterproofing Division
Social Responsibility
Resources Officer
Core Values & ESG Anchor Beacon's Ambition 2025
E S
ENVIRONMENTAL
Optimizing our footprint to achieve profitable, sustainable growth
SOCIAL
OUR CORE VALUES
G
Investing in our people to achieve the best business outcomes
GOVERNANCE
Doing the right thing, engaging with stakeholders to grow responsibly
Note: From Beacon Investor Day - February 2022
Strategically Focused on Two Core Markets
Residential Roofing
Asphalt Shingles
Slate & Shake
Tile
Architectural Metals
Accessories
Siding
Gutters & Fascia
Commercial Roofing
Single-Ply Roofing
Modified Roofing
Roof Insulation
Custom Metals
Coatings
Specialty Fasteners,
Adhesives & Other
Accessories
Air & Vapor Barriers
Waterproofing
Windows & Doors
Roofing Products
Complementary Products Note: From Beacon Investor Day - February 2022
Favorable Macro & Market Fundamentals
Net Sales Mix*
23%
51%
26%
End Market Mix
20%
80%
Residential Roofing
Commercial Roofing
Complementary
Repair & Remodel
New Construction
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION TRENDS**
Higher
Undersupply of
Favorable
Relatively
single-household
housing; aging
de-urbanization
low interest rates;
formation
housing stock
trends
favorable home
equity values
COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION TRENDS**
Improving
Strong
Post-COVID
New building
commercial
warehouse
rebound
code standards
sentiment
development
7 * Full year net sales 2023; Commercial Roofing is reported as Non-Residential in financials statements.
7 ** Complementary line of business is ~70% Residential & 30% Commercial, impacted by the same trends. Note: Construction Trends From Beacon Investor Day - February 2022
Well Positioned in Large and Fragmented Market
ADDRESSABLE MARKETS
ROOFING AND COMPLEMENTARY PRODUCTS
DISTRIBUTION MARKET ~$54B*
Roofing
Commercial
~$10B*
~$30B
Residential
~$20B*
Residential
Complementary
~$24B
~$20B*
Commercial
~$4B*
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
ROOFING PRODUCTS DISTRIBUTION MARKET ~$30B*
Fragmented
~45% of Market**
Regional /
Local / Retail
Large National
Beacon
Consolidated
~55% of Market*
Beacon's position in a large addressable market provides multiple paths to growth
* Management's estimate of 2021 Addressable Markets
** Retail within fragmented portion is less than 10%
Note: From Beacon Investor Day - February 2022
Roofing Market Stability Through the Cycle
U.S. Asphalt Shingle Market*
180
173
160
154
161
18
155
159
148
157
143
144
8
151
11
7
8
144
139
21
140
3
2
27
28
129
135
133
15
136
18
29
13
30
30
35
13
12
3
22
120
122
118
15
120
34
111
112
25
28
108
107
26
25
Drivers of Re-Roofing Demand
3%
2%
3%
Squares)
25
17
6
19
11
6
4
34
24
6
30
100
23
24
of
21
28
31
34
30
23
95
80
87
(Millions
81
86
77
91
75
84
75
79
81
78
60
68
74
77
73
65
58
60
40
71
63
61
59
27%
40%
20
31
32
34
37
39
35
26
17
14
17
18
19
20
21
22
22
24
28
26
24
11
11
11
0
New Construction
Remodeling
Weather Events
Major Storms
Residential roofing demand remains below prior cycle peaks
25%
Leaks
Old
Weather Damage
Deteriorating
Upgrade Appearance
Other
>90% of re-roofing demand
is non-discretionary
*All years shown are calendar Sources: Owens Corning, ARMA, 3M
Strong Value Proposition to Both Customers & Suppliers
SUPPLIERS
BEACON
Value to Suppliers
Value to Customers
•
Coast to coast presence
•
Value-added capabilities
•
Scale advantages
•
Order assembly, kitting
•
Last mile logistics
and packaging
•
Short cycle channel
•
Leading digital platform
management
•
Highly knowledgeable
•
Inventory partner
sales & support
•
Customer credit
CUSTOMERS
~100,000
National, regional and
local contractors
across the U.S. and
Canada
Driving to be #1 choice for customers and suppliers
