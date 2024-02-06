Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its earnings results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to register and listen to the earnings call and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at the below link. Details for the earnings release event are as follows:

What: Beacon Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Access: Register for the conference call or webcast by visiting:

Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to access the event. To ensure timely access, participants should register for the event at least 10 minutes before the 5:00 p.m. ET start time. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page shortly after the call has concluded.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 530 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206590918/en/