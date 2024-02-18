Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is a distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products, such as siding and waterproofing in North America. The Company's product lines are designed to meet the requirements of its residential, non-residential and complementary building products customers. Its private label brand includes TRI-BUILT. In the residential market, its main product is asphalt shingles. In the non-residential market, single-ply membranes, insulation, and accessories are its main product offerings. In the area of complementary building products, waterproofing, siding, plywood/OSB, and windows and doors comprise products in its portfolio. Its distribution infrastructure serves approximately 1.4 million customer deliveries. It maintained a fleet of 1,660 straight trucks, 718 tractors and 893 trailers. Its various delivery vehicles are equipped with specialized equipment, including 2,334 truck-mounted forklifts, cranes, hydraulic booms, and conveyors.

Related indices Russell 2000