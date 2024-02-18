Certain Common Stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 18-FEB-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 18-JAN-2024 to 18-FEB-2024.

Details:
The Company's directors and executive officers have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriter pursuant to which each of these persons or entities, with limited exceptions, for a period of 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement.