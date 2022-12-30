Advanced search
    MLBMD   CH0451123589

BEACONSMIND AG

(MLBMD)
2022-11-29
12.50 EUR   +5.93%
Beaconsmind Ag : Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
Beaconsmind Ag : Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting
BU
Beaconsmind : Egm
PU
Beaconsmind AG: Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting

12/30/2022
EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
beaconsmind AG: Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting

30.12.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

 

beaconsmind AG: Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting

 

Zürich, Switzerland – 30 December 2022 – beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, intends to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 January 2023. The Extraordinary General Meeting will resolve, among other things, on the re-election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Max Weiland, as well as the two existing members of the Board of Directors and the election of Michael Ambros as an additional member of the Board of Directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place without the physical presence of shareholders. Shareholders may cast their votes through the independent proxy. The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting can be viewed and downloaded at www.beaconsmind.com in the Investor Relations section.

beaconsmind will invite to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting in early 2023 after the submission of the audited annual financial statements 2022. 

 

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

 

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

 

 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73
 		 Contact for Business and Finance Press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905 505-53

 

 

 


30.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1524583  30.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
