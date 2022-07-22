Log in
Beaconsmind AG: Giulia Sattin appointed as CFO of beaconsmind AG

07/22/2022 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
beaconsmind AG: Giulia Sattin appointed as CFO of beaconsmind AG

22.07.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG: Giulia Sattin appointed as CFO of beaconsmind AG

 

Zurich, Switzerland – 22 July 2022 – beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, has appointed Giulia Sattin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 August 2022. She will be responsible, among other things, for the areas of finance, accounting, liquidity planning, controlling and ESG at beaconsmind.

Giulia Sattin can draw on many years of experience and extensive know-how in the finance industry. Most recently, she was Vice President Group Finance, Controlling & Planning at Cavotec SA, a leading global cleantech company. There she was responsible for reporting at group level and was in charge of compliance. Before joining Cavotec, Ms Sattin worked for the firm of auditors PwC in Lugano (Switzerland) and Milan (Italy), where she supported listed international customers as well as companies from the retail and fashion sectors, among others.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "We are delighted to welcome Giulia Sattin, a seasoned financial expert, to our team. She has a strong track record in financial planning and controlling and will provide important impetus for our further growth with her retail expertise."

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

 

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

 

 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73
 		 Contact for Business and Finance Press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905 505-54

 

 

 


22.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1403549  22.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
