EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Contract

beaconsmind AG: International hospitality operator Campbell Gray Hospitality relies on beaconsmind solution for business expansion



16.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





beaconsmind AG: International hospitality operator Campbell Gray Hospitality relies on beaconsmind solution for business expansion

Start of cooperation in Dubai, UAE; expansion planned in other markets worldwide

beaconsmind develops white-label app with offers for all Campbell Gray Hospitality services

Zurich, Switzerland – 16 May 2023 – beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, has gained Campbell Gray Hospitality (CGH) as a new customer. Founded in 1996, Campbell Gray Hospitality is a UK-based management company specialising in the development and operation of hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, clubs and spas. The portfolio of CGH currently includes more than 10 hospitality businesses in 5 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The location-based marketing solution from beaconsmind will initially be deployed in the group's coffee houses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is planned to use the beaconsmind Suite software in other CGH businesses such as hotels and restaurants worldwide in the future. Thanks to the comprehensive analytical tools and features of the beaconsmind Suite software, CGH will be able to further increase customer loyalty and boost cross-selling. At present, beaconsmind is developing a white-label app for Campbell Gray Hospitality. This app will include offers such as bonus programmes and discount promotions for all of the company's properties and will interconnect the service offerings of CGH even more closely. The new app will be an important communication and marketing channel to reach new customers and provide personalised offers to users. By linking the data from the stationary operation with that of the beaconsmind Suite software, CGH receives comprehensive profiles of customer expectations and needs and can respond directly to customer wishes and feedback. This significantly enhances the customer experience.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "We are delighted to have won Campbell Gray Hospitality as another large, renowned retail company as a customer. The cooperation offers us considerable growth potential. We are experiencing a high demand for our LBM solutions and will continue our dynamic growth path in the current fiscal year and beyond."

Dany Maroun, Regional Director Campbell MENA: "The deployment of the beaconsmind solutions adds significant value to our entire group. Our properties and services have always been characterised by originality and individuality. With the help of beaconsmind, this will now be reflected even more strongly in our digital offerings. In the future, we will be able to network our businesses even more closely and offer our customers unique experiences which are even more precisely tailored to their needs."

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com