    MLBMD   CH0451123589

BEACONSMIND AG

(MLBMD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-06-22 am EDT
10.80 EUR   -2.70%
12:02pBEACONSMIND AG : Quirin Privatbank AG starts coverage of the beaconsmind share with Buy recommendation - price target EUR 20.00
EQ
06/20BEACONSMIND AG : Leading international off-price retailer relies on beaconsmind solution
EQ
06/20Beaconsmind AG Announces BFL Group as its New Client
CI
Beaconsmind AG: Quirin Privatbank AG starts coverage of the beaconsmind share with Buy recommendation - price target EUR 20.00

06/23/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
DGAP-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
beaconsmind AG: Quirin Privatbank AG starts coverage of the beaconsmind share with Buy recommendation - price target EUR 20.00

23.06.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG: Quirin Privatbank AG starts coverage of the beaconsmind share with Buy recommendation - price target EUR 20.00

Zurich, Switzerland - 23 June 2022 - Quirin Privatbank AG has started coverage of beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, and has issued a buy recommendation ("Buy") for the company's shares. The price target is EUR 20.00. Quirin Privatbank AG thus sees a high upside potential of around 72 percent. The closing price of the beaconsmind share (Frankfurt) was EUR 11.60 on 22 June 2022.

beaconsmind has a unique business model with only limited competition, according to analyst Katharina Schmenger. She points out that there are only a few players in the LBM sector, who are especially focusing on smaller and medium-sized retailers. She believes that as a pure player in LBM, beaconsmind has enormous growth potential with both existing and new customers. The technology of beaconsmind can be easily deployed in various industries, Quirin Privatbank AG writes in its research study. It expects an annual revenue growth of 167% by 2024, as well as further improvements in gross margin and another increase in the share of recurring revenue in total sales revenues.

The current study by Quirin Privatbank AG on beaconsmind is available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind, www.beaconsmind.com in the "Investor Relations" section. beaconsmind is now covered by three research houses, all of which recommend the beaconsmind share as a Buy. The current studies of Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG and Baader Bank AG are likewise available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind in the "Investor Relations" section.

 
 

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com
 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)

Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73		 Contact for Business and Finance Press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905 505-54

23.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1382779  23.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
