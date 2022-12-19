EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG: Research update by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG confirms “Buy” with a target price of EUR 30.00



19.12.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





beaconsmind AG: Research update by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG confirms “Buy” with a target price of EUR 30.00

Zurich, Switzerland – 19 December 2022 – Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG has published a new study about beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics. The rating and target price remain unchanged at "Buy" and EUR 30.00. Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG thus currently sees a very clear share price potential of over 150 percent. The closing price of the beaconsmind share was EUR 11.70 (XETRA) on 16.12.2022.

The acquisition of a majority stake in the Wifi hotspot provider FREDERIX Hotspot is ground-breaking and extremely value-enhancing for beaconsmind, according to an updated analyst appraisal by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG. Sales revenues of beaconsmind are expected to increase from the current EUR 2.5 million to almost EUR 6 million. beaconsmind is on track to break even in 2023, accompanied by a significant margin expansion. Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG anticipates significant revenue synergies especially in the retail sector, where FREDERIX has over 100 shopping centres and more than 1,000 retail stores as customers. The study also positively highlights the acquisition of a leading global pizza chain as a customer. This chain intends to use the beaconsmind solution in future in additional country markets in the Middle East with more than 300 restaurants.

The new study by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG is available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind www.beaconsmind.com in the "Investor Relations" section. The current studies on beaconsmind by the research houses Baader Bank AG, First Berlin Equity Research GmbH and Quirin Privatbank AG are also available there.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com