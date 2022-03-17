Log in
BEACONSMIND AG

Beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

03/17/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

17-March-2022 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG: Scheduled delisting from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

Zurich, Switzerland - 17 March 2022 - 6:00 pm CET - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, announces that it will delist its shares from the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange as scheduled at the close of trading on 18 March 2022. The shares of beaconsmind continue to be listed on the Euronext in Paris. Furthermore, beaconsmind is seeking admission of its shares to trading in the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. A corresponding application will be submitted in due course.

About beaconsmind
Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) are listed in the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and on Euronext in Paris.
For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)

Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73		 Contact for Business and Finance Press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905 505-54

17-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Beaconsmind AG
Seestrasse 3
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Internet: www.beaconsmind.com
ISIN: CH0451123589
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1305883

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1305883  17-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
