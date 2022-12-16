Advanced search
    MLBMD   CH0451123589

BEACONSMIND AG

(MLBMD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-11-29 am EST
12.50 EUR   +5.93%
02:17aBeaconsmind AG continues expansion in the Middle East and wins leading multi-channel retailer as customer
EQ
01:46abeaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January
BU
01:46aBeaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January
EQ
Beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January

12/16/2022 | 01:46am EST
EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January

16.12.2022 / 07:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial report by end of January

 

Zurich, Switzerland - December 16, 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: 81D), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics announces that the company will publish its annual financial report by end of January at the latest and not on December 16, 2022 as previously announced.

 

Due to the changeover to IFRS financial reporting (previously Swiss GAAP), beaconsmind AG has experienced a delay in its accounts’ certification process.

 

About beaconsmind

 

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: 81D) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)
Max Weiland, Founder and CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Phone: +41 44 380 73-73		 Contact for the financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-54

 


16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1514739  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
