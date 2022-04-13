Beaconsmind AG mit erfolgreichem Debüt an der Frankfurter Börse

DGAP-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous



13.04.2022 / 19:51

beaconsmind AG with successful debut at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Zurich, Switzerland - 13 April 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, has had a successful listing in the Scale market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The first price of the share was fixed today at EUR 12.00. In addition to the listing in Scale, the shares of the company can also be traded on the electronic stock exchange XETRA. The closing price (XETRA) on the first trading day was EUR 12.50, +4.17 percent compared to the first price in Frankfurt and +9.65 percent compared to the previous day's price on the Euronext in Paris. Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG acts as Capital Markets Partner and Designated Sponsor.

The current coverage reports of Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG as well as Baader Bank AG are available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind in the "Investor Relations" section.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the most important stock exchanges in Europe and the right platform for us to open up to new investors who want to participate in our growth story. After two years of Covid-19 pandemic, our corporate development is currently more dynamic than ever before. The potential of beaconsmind is becoming increasingly visible to investors. We are, therefore, very pleased about our successful listing in Frankfurt and, together with the stock exchange and strong partners, we look forward to future growth."

beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of LBM software for the worldwide retail trade. With the solutions of beaconsmind, companies are supported in linking their offers in brick-and-mortar retail stores with their online offers. beaconsmind thus closes the existing gap between online and offline shopping. For this purpose, beaconsmind equips stores with Bluetooth transmitters, so-called beacons, which localise and identify customers during their shopping. The data generated by the beacons and the beaconsmind software are then linked with information from user behaviour from the company's app or online shopping website, for instance. Companies can now make tailor-made offers to their customers and connect with them via different communication channels. In this way, they increase the loyalty of their customers and boost sales revenues across all shopping channels.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

