EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG postpones publication of the annual financial report 2021/2022



03.03.2023 / 18:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





beaconsmind AG postpones publication of the annual financial report 2021/2022

Zurich, Switzerland – 3 March 2023 – beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, is once again postponing the publication of its annual financial report for 2021/2022 (01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022). The auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced that the planned date cannot be met due to the complex conversion of the accounting standard from Swiss GAAP to IFRS, which requires more time for the audit than planned. beaconsmind and PwC are working under full steam to complete the audit process. The publication of the 2021/2022 annual financial report is planned in the near future.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com