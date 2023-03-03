Advanced search
    MLBMD   CH0451123589

BEACONSMIND AG

(MLBMD)
2023-03-02
8.500 EUR    0.00%
12:21pBeaconsmind AG postpones publication of the annual financial report 2021/2022
EQ
02/24Beaconsmind to Buy Ingenieurbüro Netopsie to Expand Hotspot Segment
MT
02/23Beaconsmind : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
Beaconsmind AG postpones publication of the annual financial report 2021/2022

03/03/2023
EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
beaconsmind AG postpones publication of the annual financial report 2021/2022

03.03.2023 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

beaconsmind AG postpones publication of the annual financial report 2021/2022

Zurich, Switzerland – 3 March 2023 – beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, is once again postponing the publication of its annual financial report for 2021/2022 (01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022). The auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced that the planned date cannot be met due to the complex conversion of the accounting standard from Swiss GAAP to IFRS, which requires more time for the audit than planned. beaconsmind and PwC are working under full steam to complete the audit process. The publication of the 2021/2022 annual financial report is planned in the near future. 

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

 

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

 

 

Contact Company
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO
maxweiland@beaconsmind.com
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73
 		 Contact for Business and Finance Press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
beaconsmind@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905 505-53

 


03.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

1574767  03.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2,36 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,90 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 72,3%
Managers and Directors
Max Julius Heinrich Weiland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anna Langenbach Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Hensen Director
Edwin Navez Director
Michal Krupinski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACONSMIND AG-32.00%19
ADOBE INC.-3.91%152 676
WORKDAY INC.12.45%48 736
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.26%45 329
AUTODESK, INC.7.63%43 397
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-8.09%30 793