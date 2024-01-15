EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind AG presents new Smart Urban Lightning Eco System at upcoming trade fairs



Zurich, Switzerland - 15. January 2024 - beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) and analytics, will showcase its innovative infrastructure and software/SaaS solutions at the Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2024 and Intersec 2024 trade shows. The leading event for the lighting and building technology industry in the MENA region and the international trade fair for protection and security will take place simultaneously from January 16 to 18, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The exhibition will focus on the Smart Urban Lighting Eco System, a holistic solution for smart cities and urban environments developed by beaconsmind, WE-EF Leuchten GmbH, which is active in the field of outdoor lighting technology, and Axis Communications AB, the industry leader in video security. At the heart of this system is the Smart Lighting Pole, an intelligent lighting pole with numerous functions and tools that can be adapted to the individual needs of cities, municipalities and private companies.

The lighting pole can be equipped with cameras, pollutant measuring devices, loudspeakers, gobo projectors, charging stations, digital signage or emergency call buttons, among other things, and also serves as a WiFi hotspot or IoT gateway. For example, warnings and safety instructions can be sent centrally to all connected users. The beaconsmind Suite software is also integrated into the Smart Lighting Pole. It can be used to display location-based content to city app users in a targeted manner.

This opens up completely new opportunities for companies from sectors such as retail and gastronomy to address customers in real time and link their digital offering with the point of sale. By connecting new and existing public WiFi networks with those of local businesses' customer WiFi networks, seamless WiFi access can be provided throughout the city. Operators of the Smart Lighting Pole can link camera, WiFi and IoT data, among other things, and create tailored information and offers for individual target groups on this basis. beaconsmind offers operators of the Smart Lighting Pole all managed services relating to the pole from a single source on request.

About the beaconsmind group

Founded in Switzerland in 2015, the beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.