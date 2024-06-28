Financial Report for full - year of 2023

Full-Year Report 2023 1 Short Portrait Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind AG is at the forefront of location-based marketing (LBM) software, WiFi infrastructure systems, and WiFi Guest Hotspots, catering to sectors such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. The beaconsmind Group with its subsidiaries under the beaconsmind umbrella is recognized for its expertise in digital transformation, Location-Based Marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent, entirely cloud-based technologies, we deliver tangible added value to our clients, empowering their omnichannel strategies with enhanced success. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons and WiFi Hotspots that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers concurrently laying the foundational infrastructure for a digital horizon. Through its innovative solutions, beaconsmind enables retailers to seamlessly merge digital and in-store shopping experiences, effectively bridging the convenience disparities inherent in each. Beyond offering Software as a Service (SaaS) with beacons and WiFi hotspots tailored for retailers, we extend our solutions to public sectors, hospitality, and healthcare industries. The specialists at beaconsmind are committed to delivering top-tier, dependable infrastructure systems-including LAN, WiFi, Coax, DSL, WAN, and Firewalls-to ensure our clients are primed for the digital future. Enabling customers to fundamentally transform the shopping experience for customers in physical stores, beaconsmind offers the beaconsmind software suite, coupled with Bluetooth iBeacons and WiFi to be installed at point-of-sale. Our localisation technology and beaconsmind software suite allows our customers to converge digital and physical shopping and create a seamless customer journey. beaconsmind has been awarded with different prizes since inception that underpin its outstanding product, technological edge, and customer-oriented approach. It was awarded with the Best Enterprise solution prize in 2016 and Best-In-Store Solution and Top Retail Supplier prize in 2017 by Reta Europe. Additionally, it also won a Microsoft BizSpark Plus Program sponsoring from Microsoft. The beaconsmind specialists are strategically positioned in offices across Stäfa (Switzerland), Munich, Dresden, Hannover (Germany), and Dubai (UAE). They are dedicated to empowering our international clientele to spearhead successful location-based marketing campaigns and to develop steadfast IT infrastructure systems. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

Full-Year Report 2023 2 beaconsmind Share Share Class Ordinary shares Number of shares 4,699,326 Market Capitalization 17,763,452 (1) ISIN CH0451123589 Ticker A2QN5W Shareholder Split eKomi Holding GmbH, 8.3% CEO, 2.9% Other Management, Free Float,0.3% 37.1% Anchor SWInvestor, 52.2% Shareholders, 7.4% Note: (1) Market Cap of Xetra Stock Exchange as close of 27/06/2024 with share price of EUR 3.78

Full-Year Report 2023 3 Balance Sheet as of 31.12.2023 beaconsmind Group AG, Stäfa in CHF Dec-23A Dec-22A Assets Current assets Inventories 776,432 90,000 Trade and other receivables 3,300,560 202,185 Accrued income and prepaid expenses 32,828 64,631 Cash and cash equivalents 761,847 547,026 Total current assets 4,871,667 903,842 Non-current assets Investment in subsidiaries - 2,008,240 Property, plant and equipment 1,006,427 297,104 Right-of-use assets 272,795 347,252 Intangible assets 151,593 276,875 Financial Assets 35,496 38,862 Goodwill 12,211,685 - Deferred tax assets 14,370 14,370 Total non-current assets 13,692,366 2,982,704 Total assets 18,564,032 3,886,546 Equity and Liabilities Current liabilities Lease liabilities 185,682 135,135 Trade and other payables 974,643 851,646 Accrued expenses and deferred income 1,586,127 602,604 Borrowings - Current portion - - Total current liabilities 2,746,452 1,589,385 Non-current liabilities Employee benefit obligations 62,650 62,650 Borrowings 7,632,309 18,528 Lease liabilities 103,749 233,866 Total non-current liabilities 7,798,708 315,044 Total liabilities 10,545,160 1,904,429 Equity Share capital 469,933 284,438 Capital Reserve 26,874,104 16,481,616 Accumulated losses (18,356,061) (26,684) Translation reserve (147,640) (14,757,253) Equity 8,840,336 1,982,117 Non-controlling interests (821,465) - Total equity 8,018,872 1,982,117 Total equity and liabilities 18,564,032 3,886,546

Full-Year Report 2023 4 Profit and Loss Statement as of 31.12.2023 beaconsmind Group AG, Stäfa in CHF 1H 2023A 2H 2023A FY 2023A FY22A Net Revenue 2,664,448 3,479,287 6,143,735 1,558,967 Direct cost (198,058) (707,457) (905,515) (112,144) Personnel expenses (1,572,527) (1,426,773) (2,999,300) (2,544,975) Other operating expenses (1,418,097) (1,339,975) (2,758,072) (3,514,199) Adj. EBITDA* (524,234) 5,082 (519,152) (4,647,954) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (346,898) (433,659) (780,557) (576,140) EBIT (871,132) (428,577) (1,299,709) (5,224,094) Financial income 97 57,570 57,667 18,513 Financial expenses (125,001) (575,643) (700,644) (162,220) EBT (996,036) (946,651) (1,942,687) (5,367,801) Income tax reversal/(expense) 3,776 (214,106) (210,330) (5,323) Net Income/(Loss) (992,260) (1,160,756) (2,153,016) (5,373,124) Earnings per share Earnings and diluted earnings per share (0.31) (0.25) (0.56) (1.89) Other comprehensive loss/(income) (57,127) - (57,127) (8,457) Net Income/(Loss) (1,049,387) (1,160,756) (2,210,143) (5,381,581) Note: (*) Adj. EBITDA Includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses and restructuring costs

Full-Year Report 2023 5 Management report The following business report is a condensed status report that primarily focuses on deviations from the previous half year's financial statements. For a comprehensive overview, please refer to the first half year report as of June 30, 2023. This report is the first full year report of beaconsmind Group ("Group") in which the fiscal year and calendar year are aligned. The financial year of beaconsmind Group has changed from 01st July - 30th June to 01st January - 31st December. A. Company Fundamentals I. Business Activities The business model has been strengthened by three consecutive acquisitions (Frederix, Netopsie, Socialwave, T2 and Kadsoft) that have been concluded in FY 2023. These acquisitions are expected to be accretive for the financial profile of the Group, which will be reflected in the full year results of 2023. The one-off costs incurred by the acquisitions are also reflected in this full year result. II. Market and Portfolio Through the strategic acquisitions of Frederix, Netopsie, Socialwave, T2 and Kadsoft, the beaconsmind Group has substantially bolstered its WiFi Hotspot division, infrastructure, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segment. Frederix and Netopsie both bring significant and growing customer relationships into the group. Specifically, Frederix enhances the WiFi profile by contributing extensive expertise in WiFi services and network infrastructure, thereby reinforcing beaconsmind Group's overall prowess. Simultaneously, Netopsie, with its specialized knowledge in network technology and digital transformation within the Healthcare and Hospitality sectors, marks a critical expansion point. The acquisition of Socialwave dramatically expands the beaconsmind Group's SaaS portfolio, augmenting it with thousands of successful customer relationships. As a market leader in Germany for WiFi Hotspot Marketing, Socialwave aligns seamlessly with beaconsmind's Bluetooth marketing solutions, enabling the group to offer customers an even broader range of solutions in location-based marketing. The Management at beaconsmind anticipates robust synergies emerging from these acquisitions, attributed to their complementary business models and substantial potential for upselling and cross-selling, which will materialize progressively. With the acquisitions of the two companies beaconsmind Group has concluded the strategic transformation into two synergetic segments: Infrastructure and Software/SaaS and will provide reporting of financials on these two segments going forward. beaconsmind Group's Infrastructure segment mainly includes the backbone Frederix, Netopsie and newly acquired T2 and Kadsoft businesses while the Software/SaaS segment is composed of the Socialwave and former beaconsmind Suite product offering. The new management team has established a new beaconsmind Group offering selecting a best-in-class

Full-Year Report 2023 6 infrastructure and software offering on a modular basis. As part of the strategic alignment, the Group is poised to unveil an integrated product that will merge the advantages of the WiFi solutions provided by Frederix and Socialwave with beaconsmind's Bluetooth-based LBM software. This all-encompassing product will feature a cloud-driven WiFi solution and hotspot system, furnishing clients with real-time, detailed statistics and data, thereby facilitating the evaluation of usage metrics across various locations. This insight is pivotal for retailers to comprehend their customer base more profoundly and to craft optimal marketing campaigns. First customer PoCs have started across all product offerings confirming revenue synergies next to the already implemented cost synergies being fully realized. In addition to these advancements, beaconsmind is actively pursuing a trajectory of continued growth through further strategic acquisitions. We are steadfast in our commitment to identifying and integrating companies that align with our vision and enhance our product offerings, market reach, and technological capabilities. This deliberate expansion strategy is integral to our objective of maintaining leadership and setting innovative standards in location- based services and solutions, thereby delivering unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders. Moreover, in our continuous effort to innovate and simplify digital transformation for our retail clients, we have recently developed a new white-label app specifically designed for location- based marketing. This cutting-edge application, crafted over the past few months, features an integrated customer loyalty program, making it even more convenient for retail clients to navigate their digital transition. By offering a customizable platform that retailers can adapt to their branding while leveraging sophisticated location-based technologies, we are further empowering them to engage with their customers in a more personalized and efficient manner. This development underscores our dedication to facilitating our clients' digital journeys and enhancing their customer engagement strategies through innovative technological solutions.

Full-Year Report 2023 7 B. Special Events With respect to reporting, the financial year of beaconsmind Group has been amended from 1 July to 30 June to 1 January to 31 December. Hence, FY2023 is beaconsmind's first fiscal year, which will correspond to the respective calendar year。 Strategically, beaconsmind finalized three add-on acquisitions, namely Frederix (2 February 2023), Netopsie (23 February), Socialwave (21 April 2023), T2 and Kadsoft (28 Decemeber 2023) Strategically beaconsmind finalized the acquisition of 51% of the shares of Frederix GmbH, a market leading Hotspot provider with a large and international customer base mainly from the retail and real estate industry. The closing of this transaction was completed on 2 February 2023. The total purchase price for this acquisition was EUR 2MM fully financed by issuing 155,500 new beaconsmind shares to the seller. As part of this acquisition, the beaconsmind offering will be expanded in the future to include the SaaS review platform of eKomi, which offers end-to-end solutions for B2B customers. On July 27, 2023, the contract to acquire an additional 11%, bringing the total to 62% of the shares of Frederix was signed.

end-to-end solutions for B2B customers. On July 27, 2023, the contract to acquire an additional 11%, bringing the total to 62% of the shares of Frederix was signed. Furthermore, Frederix also acquired 100% of the shares of Netopsie for a total purchase price of EUR 500k fully financed by liquidity at hand at Frederix on February 27, 2023. Netopsie DSL and Netopsie Koaxial are solutions to quickly and easily build a network and provide internet in every room, e.g. in a hospital or nursing home, without having to lay new cables. In addition, the company supports the planning and realisation of complex infrastructure solutions for the connection of modern IOT solutions. Through this transformative acquisition, beaconsmind will significantly expand its value chain and massively diversify its customer and revenue base.

Moreover, beaconsmind acquired 100% of the shares of Socialwave GmbH further expanding its business model as a B2B Point-of-Sales solution provider and adds to the range of solutions that are already offered. The total purchase price was set at EUR 10MM through a combination of low-coupon debt, cash and 350,000 new beaconsmind shares to the sellers. The transaction finalized on 21 April 2023. This acquisition will allow beaconsmind to further develop the product offering and at the same time increase its customer base having direct access to existing Socialwave customers, whereby beaconsmind's AG location-based marketing solution can be offered.

Point-of-Sales solution provider and adds to the range of solutions that are already offered. The total purchase price was set at EUR 10MM through a combination of low-coupon debt, cash and 350,000 new beaconsmind shares to the sellers. The transaction finalized on 21 April 2023. This acquisition will allow beaconsmind to further develop the product offering and at the same time increase its customer base having direct access to existing Socialwave customers, whereby beaconsmind's AG location-based marketing solution can be offered. Lastly, On August 31, 2023, the contract to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Lindentor 1181. V V GmbH, located in Berlin, as well as its two subsidiaries KADSOFT Computer GmbH, located in Freital, and T2 Vertrieb GmbH, located in Lage, was signed. The purchase price was EUR 2,792,000 in cash and shares of beaconsmind AG, Stäfa. Lindentor, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the field of communication technology and, through its subsidiaries, employs 20 people. The combined run-rate revenue of both companies amounts to EUR 3.2MM and EUR 550k EBITDA including cost synergies. Accretive effect on Group financials will be fully captured in the FY2024 annual figures with a closing in December 2023. With the acquisitions of the T2 and Kadsoft, beaconsmind Group has concluded its strategic transformation into two synergetic segments: Infrastructure and Software/SaaS and will provide reporting of financials on these two segments going forward. beaconsmind Group's Infrastructure segment mainly includes the backbone Frederix, Netopsie and newly acquired T2 and Kadsoft businesses while the Software/SaaS segment is composed of the Socialwave and former beaconsmind Suite product offering.