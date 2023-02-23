Beaconsmind : Inside Information / Other news releases

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

beaconsmind AG further expands business activities in the hotspot segment

by acquiring DSL solution provider Netopsie

The total purchase price of EUR 500,000 consists of a cash payment of EUR 200,000 immediately upon completion of the transaction and a payment of EUR 300,000 over a period of 5 years

The transaction is fully financed by the current liquidity at FREDERIX

Accretive transaction: Netopsie's current sales revenues of EUR 650,000 and an EBITDA of approximately EUR 100,000 will be consolidated under FREDERIX

High synergy effects and cross-selling potentials anticipated

Zurich, Switzerland - 23 February 2023 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: 81D) acquires 100% of the shares of Ingenieurbüro Netopsie via its subsidiary FREDERIX Hotspot. With the acquisition of Netopsie, beaconsmind is continuing to expand its business activities in the related hotspot segment in line with its strategy.

Netopsie is a developer and provider of in-house DSL, TV, LAN and WLAN solutions. The company's products support customers in networking, digitalisation and building of high-performance infrastructures. The solutions are used in hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, cities and municipalities and sports venues, among others.

The total price for the acquisition of Netopsie is EUR 500,000. EUR 200,000 of this amount will be paid immediately upon conclusion of the contract and a further EUR 300,000 over a period of five years. Following the acquisition, FREDERIX will have full access to Netopsie's broad customer base, including accounts such as TUI, with TUI Blue and Robinson Club, as well as to Netopsie's cash flows. Netopsie is financially sound, debt- free and cash flow-positive. The company has had sales revenues of EUR 650,000 and an EBITDA of EUR 100,000 in 2022. beaconsmind will fully consolidate Netopsie's corporate figures after the acquisition and anticipates high synergy effects and cross-selling potentials with significant growth potential.

Explanatory part

Netopsie DSL and Netopsie Koaxial are solutions to quickly and easily build a network and provide internet in every room, e.g. in a hospital or nursing home, without having to lay new cables. In addition, the company supports the planning and realisation of complex infrastructure solutions for the connection of modern IOT solutions. Through this transformative acquisition, beaconsmind will significantly expand its value chain and massively diversify its customer and revenue base. Customers will in future have access to both technology and solutions for the related Bluetooth low-energy and hotspot WiFi, as well as being able to offer data management and feedback. The offering will be enhanced by eKomi's SaaS review platform, which provides end-to-end solutions for B2B customers.

Stefan Gerecke, the current CEO of Netopsie, will play an important role at FREDERIX with a long-term commitment to build the new solution vertical for FREDERIX.

