We Do SaaS LBM & Analytics,
Great.
By connecting and engaging mobile-app user at the point-of-sale environmentwith powerful location- based marketing campaigns, anywhere, anytime - with our Bluetooth and WiFi Hotspot driven technologies.
We Are Pioneering
SaaS LBM & Analytics
since 2015.
And as a group, along with our WiFi Hotspot technologies from Frederix, Netopsie and Socialwave, we are changing location-based marketing
and analytics in a trend-setting way.
7,055+
Contracted Clients
Are satisfied with our LBM SaaS and Analytics WiFi Hotspot solutions.
23,775+
Point-of-Sales
Have been implemented by usin the space of retail such as Malls, Supermarkets, Gas Stations, Convenience & Fashion Stores etc..
50+
Markets
In which we are realizing successfully, global roll-outs for our clients.
Weare On-Site ForOur Clients
In 6 Locations And 5 Markets.
For service excellence, anytime, anywhere.
Zurich,
Hannover,
Shanghai,
Switzerland
Germany
China
Munich,
Dubai,
Ryiadh,
Germany
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Our Technology Provides Seamless Benefits.
By engaging app-user & their location data at the right time in the right place. Next to that we are opening up a new powerful marketing and revenuel channel for our clients.
Bluetooth Low Energy
The global standard and most frequented technology when it comes to end-to-end connection to mobile devices.
We use this standard to engage app-user at the POS in real-time, gathering all location- data.
WiFi Hotspots
With Hotspot Cloud Solution, you and your users can access more than just the Internet over WLAN.
Our solutions leverage the potential of WiFis for your customers.
Technological
ValueProposition.
From Bluetooth Low Energy Hardware, Software
and Cloud WiFi Hotspot Technology.
Bluetooth Beacon
Mobile App
Suite Software
The Bluetooth beacons
The app is the main
Suite collects
localize and identify
communication
app-user/ location-
the mobile app user
channel with the
based data & serves as
customer
push message manager
Cloud WiFi
Users can access more than just the Internet over WLAN. Our solutions leverage the potential of WLANs for your customers.
Guest WiFi
WLAN hotspot offers legally secure, free WLAN benefiting from the numerous Socialwave
marketing functions.
