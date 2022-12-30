beaconsmind AG: Convocation of an Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulatory News:

beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) (Paris:MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, intends to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 January 2023. The Extraordinary General Meeting will resolve, among other things, on the re-election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Max Weiland, as well as the two existing members of the Board of Directors and the election of Michael Ambros as an additional member of the Board of Directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place without the physical presence of shareholders. Shareholders may cast their votes through the independent proxy. The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting can be viewed and downloaded at www.beaconsmind.com in the Investor Relations section.

beaconsmind will invite to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting in early 2023 after the submission of the audited annual financial statements 2022.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005171/en/