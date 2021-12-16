Log in
    MLBMD   CH0451123589

BEACONSMIND AG

(MLBMD)
beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) Shareholders Approve All Motions of the Board of Directors at Today's Annual General Meeting

12/16/2021 | 01:37pm EST
Regulatory News:

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announces that shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors at today’s Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders approved the annual report, beaconsmind AG’s financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2020-2021 business year (100% of votes) and discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board (~99% of votes). The annual loss of the Company will be carried forward (~99% of votes).

Max Weiland (100% of votes), Jorg Hensen (100% of votes), Edwin Navez (100% of votes) and Michal Krupinski (~99% of votes) have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for additional twelve-month terms, with Max Weiland re-elected as Chairman.

Within the Board of Directors, Mr. Hensen (100% of votes), Mr. Navez (100% of votes) and Mr. Krupinski (~99% of votes) are re-elected on the compensation committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders re-elected PwC AG as statutory auditors (~99% of votes) and bellpark legal AG as independent proxy (100% of votes).

Shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes), the Executive management’s fixed remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes), and the Executive management’s variable remuneration for the 2021-2022 business year (~99% of votes).

The partial revision of the Articles of Association with increase and extension of the authorized share capital was approved (~99% of votes), as well as the increase of conditional share capital for employee participations (~99% of votes) and the creation of conditional share capital for financing (~99% of votes). Finally, the name change to beaconsmind AG was approved (~100% of votes).

The shareholders represented 972’157 votes, equal to 46% of the share capital.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,51 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net income 2020 -0,53 M -0,57 M -0,57 M
Net Debt 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,4 M 29,7 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 44,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Max Julius Heinrich Weiland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anna Langenbach Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Hensen Director
Edwin Navez Director
Michal Krupinski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACONSMIND AG0.00%30
ADOBE INC.26.04%299 911
WORKDAY INC.16.53%69 805
AUTODESK, INC.-11.01%59 773
DATADOG, INC.73.73%53 361
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.17%50 555