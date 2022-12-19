Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Beaconsmind AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLBMD   CH0451123589

BEACONSMIND AG

(MLBMD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:30 2022-11-29 am EST
12.50 EUR   +5.93%
11:46aBeaconsmind Ag : Research Update by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG Confirms “Buy” with a Target Price of EUR 30.00
BU
11:46aBeaconsmind Ag : Research update by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG confirms “Buy” with a target price of EUR 30.00
EQ
12/16Beaconsmind To Provide Marketing Solutions to KOJ
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

beaconsmind AG: Research Update by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG Confirms “Buy” with a Target Price of EUR 30.00

12/19/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG has published a new study about beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) (Paris:MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics. The rating and target price remain unchanged at "Buy" and EUR 30.00. Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG thus currently sees a very clear share price potential of over 150 percent. The closing price of the beaconsmind share was EUR 11.70 (XETRA) on 16.12.2022.

The acquisition of a majority stake in the Wifi hotspot provider FREDERIX Hotspot is ground-breaking and extremely value-enhancing for beaconsmind, according to an updated analyst appraisal by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG. Sales revenues of beaconsmind are expected to increase from the current EUR 2.5 million to almost EUR 6 million. beaconsmind is on track to break even in 2023, accompanied by a significant margin expansion. Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG anticipates significant revenue synergies especially in the retail sector, where FREDERIX has over 100 shopping centres and more than 1,000 retail stores as customers. The study also positively highlights the acquisition of a leading global pizza chain as a customer. This chain intends to use the beaconsmind solution in future in additional country markets in the Middle East with more than 300 restaurants.

The new study by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG is available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind www.beaconsmind.com in the "Investor Relations" section. The current studies on beaconsmind by the research houses Baader Bank AG, First Berlin Equity Research GmbH and Quirin Privatbank AG are also available there.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BEACONSMIND AG
11:46aBeaconsmind Ag : Research Update by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG Confirms “..
BU
11:46aBeaconsmind Ag : Research update by Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG confirms “..
EQ
12/16Beaconsmind To Provide Marketing Solutions to KOJ
MT
12/16Beaconsmind AG continues expansion in the Middle East and wins leading multi-channel re..
EQ
12/16Beaconsmind AG Continues Expansion in the Middle East and Wins Leading Multi-Channel Re..
CI
12/16beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial re..
BU
12/16Beaconsmind AG announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial re..
EQ
11/29Beaconsmind Ag : First Berlin Equity Research GmbH starts coverage of the beaconsmind shar..
EQ
11/28Beaconsmind : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
11/28Beaconsmind Collaborates with Saudi Arabian Manager of Incubators, Accelerators
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,36 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,90 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 28,0 M 27,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart BEACONSMIND AG
Duration : Period :
beaconsmind AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,50 €
Average target price 24,00 €
Spread / Average Target 92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Julius Heinrich Weiland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anna Langenbach Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Hensen Director
Edwin Navez Director
Michal Krupinski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACONSMIND AG38.89%28
ADOBE INC.-40.30%157 387
WORKDAY INC.-35.86%45 034
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.72%45 004
AUTODESK, INC.-31.58%41 514
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.70%33 610