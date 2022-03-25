beaconsmind : IFRS financial statements 2020/2021

beaconsmind AG

Report of the statutory auditor to the Board of Directors

on the (IFRS) financial statements 2020/21

Report of the statutory auditor

to the Board of Directors of beaconsmind AG

Report on the audit of the (IFRS) financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of beaconsmind AG (the company), which comprise the statement of profit or loss and statement of comprehensive loss for the year ended 30 June 2021, the balance sheet as at 30 June 2021, the statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial state-ments, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as at 30 June 2021 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the Inter-national Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) and Swiss Auditing Standards.

Our responsibilities under those provisions and standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements" section of our report.

We are independent of the company in accordance with the requirements of the Swiss audit profession, as well as the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) of the Inter-national Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Our audit approach

Overview Overall materiality: CHF 100'000 We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into ac-count the structure of the company, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the company operates. As key audit matter the following area of focus has been identified: Revenue Recognition

Materiality

The scope of our audit was influenced by our application of materiality. Our audit opinion aims to provide reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatement. Misstatements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

Based on our professional judgement, we determined certain quantitative thresholds for materiality, including the overall materiality for the financial statements as a whole as set out in the table below. These, together with qualitative consider-ations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements, both individually and in aggregate, on the financial statements as a whole.

Overall materiality CHF 100'000 Benchmark applied Loss before income taxes Rationale for the materiality bench- We chose loss before tax as the benchmark because, in our view, it is the mark applied benchmark against which the performance of the company is most commonly measured, and it is a generally accepted benchmark. Audit scope We designed our audit by determining materiality and assessing the risks of material misstatement in the financial state-ments. In particular, we considered where subjective judgements were made; for example, in respect of significant ac-counting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the company, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the company operates.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the fi-nancial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial state-ments as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue Recognition

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The financial statements include revenue from contracts with customers that contain either a single or multiple per-formance obligations, including delivery of hardware, soft-ware as a service subscriptions, service and licensing. For contracts containing multiple performance obligations, the total transaction price is allocated to the performance obli-gations based on their relative fair values. Subsequently, revenue is recognized when the company satisfies a per-formance obligation by transferring a promised good or ser-vice to a customer either at a point in time or over time.

We obtained an understanding of the processes and con-trols around revenue recognition for contracts with multiple performance obligations and assessed whether the applied accounting policy is in line with International Financial Re-porting Standards.

We challenged management's assessments around con-tracts with multiple performance obligations and the alloca-tion of the transaction price to individual performance obli-gations, especially where judgement is involved.

We consider revenue recognition for software as a service subscriptions, service and licensing to be a key audit mat-ter for the following reasons:

Revenue from these items that are recognised over time contribute significantly to total revenue. Management usesWe selected a sample of revenue transactions to test the appropriateness of the separation of individual perfor-mance obligations.

judgement and estimates in assessing and allocating the We assessed, on a sample basis, whether revenue trans- transaction price to separable performance obligations actions occurred and were recorded in the correct period. based on the underlying terms of an individual contract and regarding the determination when a performance obligation The carried-out procedures gave us sufficient evidence to is satisfied. An incorrect estimate could have a significant address the risks identified in connection with revenue impact on the recorded revenue, the related balance sheet recognition. amounts and the net profit of the company. The accounting policies regarding revenue recognition are further outlined in note 1.3 of the financial statements. Other information in the annual report

The Board of Directors is responsible for the other information in the annual report. The other information comprises all information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's reports thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information in the annual report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information in the annual report and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have per-formed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors for the financial statements

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in ac-cordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as the Board of Directors determines is necessary to enable the prepa-ration of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the company's ability to con-tinue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from ma- terial misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs and Swiss Auditing Standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs and Swiss Auditing Standards, we exercise professional judgment and main-tain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, de-sign and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropri-ate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropri-ate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company's in-ternal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and re-lated disclosures made.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence ob- tained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with the Board of Directors or its relevant committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the Board of Directors or its relevant committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats or safe-guards applied.

From the matters communicated with the Board of Directors or its relevant committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG

Thomas Wallmer

Kevin Mueller

Audit expert Auditor in charge

Audit expertZürich, 25 March 2022

