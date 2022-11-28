beaconsmind : Inside Information / Other news releases

beaconsmind AG strengthens market position in the Middle East: beaconsmind's LBM

solution to have a significant contribution towards Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030"

Extensive cooperation with BIAC, the Saudi Business Incubator and Accelerator Company, a subsidiary of TAQNIA, which is in turn fully owned by the Sovereign Fund of Saudi Arabia, PIF

Significant expansion of business activities to government sector

Improvement of the omnichannel customer experience through linking different data sources from online and offline

Zurich, Switzerland - 28 November 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, continues to expand its strong position in the Middle East. The company has launched a comprehensive collaboration with Business Incubators and Accelerators Company (BIAC) in Saudi Arabia (KSA), covering areas such as tourism, culture, entertainment and smart city. BIAC is a state-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (TAQNIA), which in turn is wholly owned by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, Public Investment Fund (PIF). Through the cooperation, beaconsmind supports Saudi Arabia in the implementation of the "Vision 2030". Through the cooperation with BIAC, beaconsmind now also opens up the government sector and significantly expands its business activities.

At the start of the cooperation it is planned to implement beaconsmind's innovative LBM solutions in various governmental and retail establishments in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. These include, for example, museums, parks, shopping centres, retail outlets, tourist attractions and hotels. The beaconsmind suite provides users with completely new communication and information channels. Visitors can use apps as travel guides and receive among other things, location-based information in real time via push notifications about events in their vicinity or further information about exhibits in museums. Based on the input of personal preferences, users are provided with individual offers for restaurants, galleries or museums. Visits can be planned in advance and routes optimised. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, users are always well informed and can get the most out of their visit. Customer journey and customer experience are thus significantly improved. In addition, the beaconsmind suite will also be used in shopping centres and selected shops of the stationary trade. Businesses will be able to interact with users directly at the point of sale and provide them with customised offers, resulting in higher sales and increased customer loyalty and satisfaction. Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of foreign tourists to 100 million by 2030. The tourism sector's share of the gross domestic product is to be increased from around 3 per cent today to 10 per cent.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "The cooperation with the Kingdom Saudi Arabia is another important milestone in our company's history. We are thus tapping into the government sector and significantly expanding our business activities. In the future, our solutions will also function as a source of information with which we turn users' visits into unique experiences. With our solutions, the tourism industry, hotels, retailers and many more segments can further improve customer service and respond directly to customer wishes and needs. This leads to higher revisit rates and user satisfaction. Riyadh is just the beginning. We see significant potential to expand our collaboration beyond Riyadh and look forward to the cooperation and exciting tasks ahead."