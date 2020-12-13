Beam Communications : Beam Receives Another Record Order for ZOLEO (164 KB)

The Manager

BEAM RECEIVES ANOTHER RECORD ORDER FOR ZOLEO

Highlights:

Beam receives its largest order for 12,500 ZOLEO units since the device launched in early 2020

New order follows growing demand for the unique global messaging solution

MEC becomes the latest major Canadian outdoor gear retailer to sell ZOLEO

ZOLEO sold by an increasing number of major outdoor retailers in North America and Australia

Delivery of the devices under this new order is expected to be completed by April 2021

Total orders of ZOLEO to date stands at 34,500 units

More agreements with major retailers in both key markets expected in early 2021

Beam Communications Holdings Ltd (ASX: BCC) is pleased to announce that it has received its fifth and largest order to-date for 12,500 ZOLEO units from its joint venture (JV) entity ZOLEO Inc.

The increased order size is in response to growing demand for ZOLEO in the North American and Australian markets where the unique pocket-sized global messaging solution is being sold through leading online and national brick and mortar retailers along with leading ecommerce sites.

Australia's largest outdoor adventure superstore, Anaconda Group Pty Ltd, signed up to sell ZOLEO last week; while Beam had previously secured distribution agreements with leading online retailers Myer.com, (ASX:MYR) , Kogan.com Ltd (ASX: KGN) and Wesfarmers Ltd's (ASX: WES) Catch Group.

In North America, MEC has become the latest major Canadian outdoor adventure gear retailer to start selling ZOLEO.

MEC joins the world's largest outdoor equipment retailer, BPS Direct, LLC (owner of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores in the US and Canada) and leading Canadian retail chain London Drugs in offering the multi- award winning ZOLEO device.

Beam and its JV partner, Roadpost, Inc., expect to sign up more retail partners in the near-term due to increasing interest and awareness of the ZOLEO solution.