Beam Communications : Beam Receives Another Record Order for ZOLEO (164 KB)
12/13/2020 | 05:31pm EST
14 December 2020
The Manager
Market Announcements Platform
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
BEAM RECEIVES ANOTHER RECORD ORDER FOR ZOLEO
Highlights:
Beam receives its largest order for 12,500 ZOLEO units since the device launched in early 2020
New order follows growing demand for the unique global messaging solution
MEC becomes the latest major Canadian outdoor gear retailer to sell ZOLEO
ZOLEO sold by an increasing number of major outdoor retailers in North America and Australia
Delivery of the devices under this new order is expected to be completed by April 2021
Total orders of ZOLEO to date stands at 34,500 units
More agreements with major retailers in both key markets expected in early 2021
Beam Communications Holdings Ltd (ASX: BCC) is pleased to announce that it has received its fifth and largest order to-date for 12,500 ZOLEO units from its joint venture (JV) entity ZOLEO Inc.
The increased order size is in response to growing demand for ZOLEO in the North American and Australian markets where the unique pocket-sized global messaging solution is being sold through leading online and national brick and mortar retailers along with leading ecommerce sites.
Australia's largest outdoor adventure superstore, Anaconda Group Pty Ltd, signed up to sell ZOLEO last week; while Beam had previously secured distribution agreements with leading online retailers Myer.com, (ASX:MYR) , Kogan.com Ltd (ASX: KGN) and Wesfarmers Ltd's (ASX: WES) Catch Group.
In North America, MEC has become the latest major Canadian outdoor adventure gear retailer to start selling ZOLEO.
MEC joins the world's largest outdoor equipment retailer, BPS Direct, LLC (owner of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores in the US and Canada) and leading Canadian retail chain London Drugs in offering the multi- award winning ZOLEO device.
Beam and its JV partner, Roadpost, Inc., expect to sign up more retail partners in the near-term due to increasing interest and awareness of the ZOLEO solution.
The increased distribution requires more infill stock to support the distribution networks, as these units are then sold to the end users in turn the recurring subscription revenues commence upon activation of the device.
Deliveries of this latest ZOLEO order is expected to be completed by April 2021 and this will take the total number of ZOLEO devices shipped since the March 2020 quarter to 34,500 units.
Yours faithfully,
Michael Capocchi
Managing Director
For media & investor enquiries please contact:
Brendon Lau
brendon.lau@beamcommunications.com
0409 341 613
About ZOLEO Inc.
Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions, including innovative wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), cellular and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of cellular coverage, outdoor recreation and lone worker safety. Its products are offered through authorised retailers in the US, Canada and Australia. Roadpost is responsible for retail distribution in North America and Beam is responsible for the Asia Pacific region. Staged distribution in other regions will be jointly managed. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.
About Beam Communications Limited
Beam Communications Holdings Limited is an Australian publicly-listed company (ASX:BCC) that specialises in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of satellite, cellular and dual-mode equipment applications and services. Its products and services are adopted by some of the world's largest satellite and telecommunications companies, such as Iridium, Telstra, KDDI, Inmarsat & Thuraya, to fill the global needs of Information Communication
Incorporated in 1991, Roadpost is a foremost provider of mobile satellite equipment and voice and data services from industry leaders including Iridium, Inmarsat and Garmin. More than 45,000 subscribers trust Roadpost to equip them with the most reliable and innovative communications solutions available, from private and public sector organizations that need to connect and protect employees at work, to outdoor enthusiasts who travel the backcountry. Based in Toronto (Canada) with an office in Seattle (USA), Roadpost distributes its products directly and through its extensive network of authorized dealers throughout North America. Roadpost is a registered trademark of Roadpost Inc. For more information visit www.roadpost.ca.
