Beam Communications Holdings Ltd. announced the appointment of Mr. Peter Kopanidis as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Beam. Mr. Kopanidis joins the Board effective 15 January 2024. Kopanidis is a seasoned finance professional with over three decades of experience and has a proven track record in Corporate Treasury, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance - including M&A. With a diverse industry background encompassing roles with some of Australia's leading brands in Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Insurance, Financial Services, and FMCG, Mr. Kopanidis will bring a wealth of commercial and financial acumen to Beam.

Peter's extensive experience positions him well to contribute strategic guidance, especially around capital allocation, and enhancing the overall functionality and output of the Board. Kopanidis is currently a Director at Petra Investor Relations & Debt Advisory, a service provider to ASX-listed companies. Previously, Mr. Kopanidis served as Senior Executive - Corporate Finance at Medibank, overseeing IR and Treasury & Investments.

For Peter's three-year tenure at Telstra, he was Executive Director - Investor Relations and was Treasurer for a twelve-month period. Peter also spent three years at Treasury Wine Estates as Global Director - Corporate Finance and held a four-year position as Group Treasurer at Foster's Group.