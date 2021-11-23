Log in
    BCC   AU0000031395

BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beam Communications : Proposed issue of securities - BCC

11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unquoted options exercisable at $1.00 per option and

500,000

confirmed

expiring on 1 December 2023

Proposed +issue date

1/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

39010568804

1.3

ASX issuer code

BCC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted options exercisable at $1.00 per option and expiring on 1 December

For

2023

+Security type Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options offered to lead manager/broker for arranging placement of ordinary shares in BCC

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

only

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

use

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.0000

1/12/2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

BCC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

personal

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1/12/2021

1 fully paid ordinary share (ASX:BCC)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Part 7C - Timetable

For

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

500,000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

only

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

use

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

Yes

personal

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Peak Asset Management

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

This issue is part of the fee payable being 500,000 options exercisable at $1.00 per option expiring on 1 December 2023

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

None

For

Pa t 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

This issue is for options to the lead manager/broker for arranging the placement of ordinary shares in BCC

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

None

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beam Communications Holdings Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
