BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BCC)
Beam Communications : pdf Investor Update November 2020 (2.69 MB)

11/03/2020 | 05:40pm EST

WWW.BEAMCOMMUNICATIONS.COM

Leading the World in Innovative Satellite Communications

Investor Presentation

November 2020

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by Beam Communications Holdings Limited and comprises written material/slides for a presentation concerning Beam Communications Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries.

The presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to acquire, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to sell or otherwise dispose of, purchase, or subscribe for, any securities, nor does it constitute investment advice, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

Certain statements in this presentation are forward looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", "may", "assume" and words of similar import. These forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made by Beam Communications Holdings Limited that the forward looking statements contained in this presentation are accurate, complete, reliable or adequate or that they will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for any statutory liability which cannot be excluded, Beam Communications Holdings Limited and its respective officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the forward looking statements and exclude all liability whatsoever (including negligence) for any direct or indirect loss of damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or any relevant listing rules of the ASX, Beam Communications Holdings Limited disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements in these materials to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward looking statements or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. Nothing in these materials shall under any circumstances create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Beam Communications Holdings Limited since the date of this presentation.•

1

Safety, Reliability, and Trust

These are the reasons thousands of customers have been putting their remote communications needs in our hands

Vision

To be a world leader in product innovation, design and development of satellite and specialised LTE communication solutions

Mission

Saving lives, improving safety and enhancing communications worldwide through the design and development of advanced satellite communications

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Global Player

Only ASX-listed developer of mobile satellite equipment

Stable & Resilient

Positive underlying

FY20 NPAT despite

COVID-19

Defensive Growth Demand for Beam's solutions less impacted by economic cycles

Recurring Revenue Subscriptions from ZOLEO to supplement equipment sales

Strategic Partnerships

Aligned with three of the four largest Mobile Satellite Service Operators globally

Multiple Growth

Options

Several new products including ZOLEO and Certus

Beam Communications is an Australian publicly listed company that specialises in the innovation, design, manufacture and global distribution of satellite, cellular and dual mode equipment and solutions

Beam's products and services are adopted by some of the world's largest satellite and telecommunications companies, such as Iridium, Telstra, KDDI, Inmarsat & Thuraya, to fill the global needs of Information Communication & Technology markets

Beam's extensive distribution network reaches all parts of the globe, with strategic partners located and actively selling in all regions globally

Beam is globally recognised for its R&D expertise developing many World's First products for the satellite industry, under the Beam brand and that as OEM products

The company is cash flow positive and generated a positive underlying net profit in FY19 and FY20

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beam Communications Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:39:04 UTC

