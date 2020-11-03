Beam Communications : pdf Investor Update November 2020 (2.69 MB)
WWW.BEAMCOMMUNICATIONS.COM
Leading the World in Innovative Satellite Communications
Investor Presentation
November 2020
Safety, Reliability, and Trust
These are the reasons thousands of customers have been putting their remote communications needs in our hands
Vision
To be a world leader in product innovation, design and development of satellite and specialised LTE communication solutions
Mission
Saving lives, improving safety and enhancing communications worldwide through the design and development of advanced satellite communications
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Global Player
Only ASX-listed developer of mobile satellite equipment
Stable & Resilient
Positive underlying
FY20 NPAT despite
COVID-19
Defensive Growth Demand for Beam's solutions less impacted by economic cycles
Recurring Revenue Subscriptions from ZOLEO to supplement equipment sales
Strategic Partnerships
Aligned with three of the four largest Mobile Satellite Service Operators globally
Multiple Growth
Options
Several new products including ZOLEO and Certus
Beam Communications is an Australian publicly listed company that specialises in the innovation, design, manufacture and global distribution of satellite, cellular and dual mode equipment and solutions
Beam's products and services are adopted by some of the world's largest satellite and telecommunications companies, such as Iridium, Telstra, KDDI, Inmarsat & Thuraya, to fill the global needs of Information Communication & Technology markets
Beam's extensive distribution network reaches all parts of the globe, with strategic partners located and actively selling in all regions globally
Beam is globally recognised for its R&D expertise developing many World's First products for the satellite industry, under the Beam brand and that as OEM products
The company is cash flow positive and generated a positive underlying net profit in FY19 and FY20
