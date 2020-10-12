Beam Communications : pdf Proposed issue of Securities – BCC – Appendix 3B - Broker Options (27 KB)

Proposed issue of securities
Entity name
BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday October 12, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
n/a
|
Unquoted options exercisable at $0.50 per option and
|
1,500,000
|
|
expiring on 31 December 2022
|
|
Proposed +issue date
|
|
|
Monday November 30, 2020
|
|
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
39010568804
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
BCC
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Monday October 12, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
|
7A.1a Conditions
|
|
|
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
** Approval
|
+Security holder approval
|
Monday November 30, 2020
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
Comments
This issue is for options offered to the lead manager/broker for arranging the placement of ordinary shares in BCC
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
|
New class-code to be confirmed
|
|
Unquoted options exercisable at $0.50 per option and expiring on 31 December
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,500,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The options are offered to the lead manager/broker for arranging the placement of ordinary shares in BCC and are subject to shareholder approval
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
|
Options details
|
|
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.5000
|
Saturday December 31, 2022
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
BCC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:BCC)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Monday November 30, 2020
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
