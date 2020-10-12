Beam Communications : pdf Proposed issue of Securities – BCC – Appendix 3B - Broker Options (27 KB)

Log in
Beam Communications : pdf Proposed issue of Securities – BCC – Appendix 3B - Broker Options

10/12/2020

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday October 12, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Unquoted options exercisable at $0.50 per option and

1,500,000

expiring on 31 December 2022

Proposed +issue date

Monday November 30, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

39010568804

1.3

ASX issuer code

BCC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday October 12, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

Monday November 30, 2020

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

This issue is for options offered to the lead manager/broker for arranging the placement of ordinary shares in BCC

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted options exercisable at $0.50 per option and expiring on 31 December

2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The options are offered to the lead manager/broker for arranging the placement of ordinary shares in BCC and are subject to shareholder approval

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.5000

Saturday December 31, 2022

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

BCC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:BCC)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Monday November 30, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beam Communications Holdings Limited published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:49:00 UTC
