Beam Communications : pdf Proposed issue of Securities – BCC – Appendix 3B - Broker Options (27 KB)

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity BEAM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 39010568804 1.3 ASX issuer code BCC The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Monday October 12, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or ** Approval +Security holder approval Monday November 30, 2020 actual? received/condition met? Estimated Comments This issue is for options offered to the lead manager/broker for arranging the placement of ordinary shares in BCC Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class Details of +securities proposed to be issued Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? No ASX +security code Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX? No +Security description New class-code to be confirmed Unquoted options exercisable at $0.50 per option and expiring on 31 December 2022 Proposed issue of securities 3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities +Security type Options Number of +securities proposed to be issued 1,500,000 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities The options are offered to the lead manager/broker for arranging the placement of ordinary shares in BCC and are subject to shareholder approval Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes Options details +Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.5000 Saturday December 31, 2022 Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised BCC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:BCC) Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Monday November 30, 2020 Proposed issue of securities 4 / 6

