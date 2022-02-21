Log in
    BEEM   US07373B1098

BEAM GLOBAL

(BEEM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beam Global : Trends in Decarbonizing Earth, Sea and Sky, Journal of the Florida Engineering SocietyFrom the January 2022 issue of the Journal of the Florida Engineering Society.

02/21/2022 | 05:01pm EST
[Link] Trends in Decarbonizing Earth, Sea and Sky. From the January 2022 issue of the Journal of the Florida Engineering Society.

Author: Ken Sides, PE, PTOE, CNU-a, LCI, RLRM, is a Senior Transportation Engineer with Sam Schwartz Consulting in Tampa, Florida. He is a member of the Vertical Flight Society, Chair of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) Roundabout Committee, and Chair of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Sub-Committee on Roundabouts and Automated Vehicles. His peers have named him Transportation Operations Engineer (PTOE), an accredited member of safety instructor by both the Florida Bicycle Association (RLRM) and the League of American Bicyclists (LCI).

Click here to read the full article.

Disclaimer

Beam Global published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 22:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,62 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,47 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 84,4%
Beam Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BEAM GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,47 $
Average target price 32,25 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Desmond Wheatley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine H. McDermott Chief Financial Officer
Anthony L. Posawatz Independent Director
Peter W. Davidson Independent Director
Nancy C. Floyd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAM GLOBAL-27.58%121
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-11.99%27 795
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.13%21 229
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-25.37%19 749
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-23.28%18 798
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED8.77%16 390