BEAM GLOBAL

Beam Global : California EV Deal Could Pave Way for a “Strategic Electric Reserve” and Grid Security

05/21/2021
California EV Deal Could Pave Way for a 'Strategic Electric Reserve' and Grid Security
May 20, 2021

Electric vehicles are an increasingly popular choice among drivers, although the recharging infrastructure to support these automobiles still presents logistical challenges for refreshes on the go. On Thursday, Beam Global, an electric vehicle charging technologies company, announced a California Department of General Services (DGS) order for more than 50 of the company's solar-powered EV charging systems. The company said the deal could pave the way for an electric energy reserve similar to the petroleum stockpile amassed and stored by the U.S. government.

'We believe that this, the largest single order in our history, is indicative of an increased emphasis on rapidly deployed and grid independent EV charging infrastructure by all branches of government,' said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO in a press release. 'The U.S. has a Strategic Petroleum Reserve but there is no Strategic Electricity Reserve.'

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The Company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the Company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Next PR
Press@BeamForAll.com
+1-813-526-1195

Disclaimer

Beam Global published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
