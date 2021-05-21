Beam Global : California EV Deal Could Pave Way for a “Strategic Electric Reserve” and Grid Security

May 20, 2021

Electric vehicles are an increasingly popular choice among drivers, although the recharging infrastructure to support these automobiles still presents logistical challenges for refreshes on the go. On Thursday, Beam Global, an electric vehicle charging technologies company, announced a California Department of General Services (DGS) order for more than 50 of the company's solar-powered EV charging systems. The company said the deal could pave the way for an electric energy reserve similar to the petroleum stockpile amassed and stored by the U.S. government.

'We believe that this, the largest single order in our history, is indicative of an increased emphasis on rapidly deployed and grid independent EV charging infrastructure by all branches of government,' said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO in a press release. 'The U.S. has a Strategic Petroleum Reserve but there is no Strategic Electricity Reserve.'

