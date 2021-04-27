Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Beam Global
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEEM

BEAM GLOBAL

(BEEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beam Global : Mayor Todd Gloria Launches New Electric Vehicle Solar-Powered Charging Stations

04/27/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An EV ARC solar EV charging station.


Mayor Todd Gloria on April 22 announced the launch of a pilot program that will use solar power to charge the City of San Diego's electric vehicle fleet and renewed his commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles as part of the City's fleet.

'This program allows the City to continue making progress on our Climate Action Plan while saving taxpayer dollars,' Gloria said. 'The EV ARC solar EV charging stations will allow the City to take advantage of San Diego's most plentiful natural resource and reduce emissions from City operations that harm human health and contribute to the climate crisis. Technology like Beam's can help the City more effectively adopt electric vehicles and protect our environment for the next generation.'

This announcement comes on the heels of Gloria rolling out his proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which includes accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the City's fleet, creating the City's Mobility Action Plan, updating the Climate Action Plan and investing $5 million into the new Climate Equity Fund to help traditionally underserved communities build a greener future.

Through this pilot, the City is partnering with Sorrento Valley-based Beam Global, to evaluate its Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger (EV ARC) for the next six months.

'This EV charging pilot program is a great first step to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles into our City's fleet and make progress on our Climate Action Plan,' said City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert 'As the chair of the City Council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am focused on expanding the availability of EV charging infrastructure throughout our City, so that we reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I applaud the mayor in his commitment to lead this effort by setting an example with our City's fleet for a cleaner San Diego for generations to come.'

The EV ARC is designed to fit inside a 9 by 8 feet parking space and can park on top of the ballast pad so no parking area is wasted, It can fuel up to five vehicles at a time.

'We are very proud to support our home city of San Diego's sustainability commitments through our affordable, emissions-free charging infrastructure solutions,' said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. 'By choosing EV ARC systems, San Diego is demonstrating that it's possible to rapidly transition city fleets to EVs without disruptive and time-consuming construction or increased utility bills and with confidence that they can continue to charge during blackouts. Day or night, regardless of the conditions fleet operators can now charge and drive on sunshine.'

The pilot program contributes to one of the goals of the Climate Action Plan (CAP) by reducing emissions from the City fleet. The CAP sets targets of increasing the share of Zero Emissions Vehicles in the municipal fleet to 90% by 2035. Currently, the City has 20 electric vehicles out of 4,000 in the fleet.

Gloria's proposed budget includes funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, which allocated approximately $306 million in federal relief to the City of San Diego. Thanks to the leadership of San Diego's congressional delegation, some of that funding will be used to close gaps in the City's budget and keep San Diego on a path to achieving its climate action goals.

'In a place as emblematic of California sunshine as San Diego, there is no better place to launch a pilot program that uses solar power as a clean energy source to charge the city's vehicle fleet. Initiatives like this one, especially ones that collaborate with local companies, solidify our role as worldwide leaders in innovation to take on climate change. I am confident that this pilot program will spur similar initiatives across the country to show Americans that new, clean and functional technology for a better future is here to stay,' said Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52)

The pilot is just one of several ways Gloria's administration will accelerate progress on fleet electrification and the other strategies identified in the CAP.

Transportation continues to be the largest source of local emissions and the City has established several goals to shift vehicle fuels from gasoline to electricity and other alternatives. It also sets goals to increase the use of public transportation, biking and walking as alternatives to driving.

The mayor's recently released proposed budget includes funding for the City's first Mobility Plan - a multi-year effort to develop a data-driven identification-and-prioritization process for transportation projects and programs. The plan will help the City identify the greatest efficiencies for implementation of the Climate Action Plan's transportation-related goals.

Disclaimer

Beam Global published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEAM GLOBAL
05:59pBEAM GLOBAL  : Mayor Todd Gloria Launches New Electric Vehicle Solar-Powered Cha..
PU
04/20BEAM GLOBAL  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20BEAM GLOBAL  : Appoints Nancy Floyd to Board of Directors
AQ
04/13BEAM GLOBAL  : Expands EV Charging Service With Georgia Deployment
MT
04/13BEAM GLOBAL  : Expands Sustainable EV Charging Program with Major Georgia Utilit..
AQ
04/08INSIDER TRENDS : Beam Global Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/07BEAM GLOBAL  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/31BEAM GLOBAL  : HC Wainwright Downgrades Beam Global to Neutral From Buy
MT
03/30BEAM GLOBAL  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/30BEAM GLOBAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,10 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -76,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 317 M 317 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart BEAM GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Beam Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEAM GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,50 $
Last Close Price 35,79 $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Desmond Wheatley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katherine H. McDermott Chief Financial Officer
Anthony L. Posawatz Independent Director
Peter W. Davidson Independent Director
Nancy C. Floyd Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEAM GLOBAL-51.49%317
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-11.03%23 942
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-1.61%23 411
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.27%15 047
SUNRUN INC.-18.06%11 586
HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION1.36%8 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ