Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from muted inflation and a steady economic outlook.

"We think the industrial side of the economy, which stands to benefit from a lot of the trends out there as far as reshoring and infrastructure investment [will] probably do better than the consumer side of economy because you have the absence of a lot of Covid stimulus had the last couple of years," said said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Beam Global shares touched a one-month low after the company reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of analyst expectations.

