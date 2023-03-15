Advanced search
    BEAM   US07373V1052

BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(BEAM)
03/15/2023
34.14 USD   +1.13%
GL
AQ
03/01Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Beam Therapeutics to $105 From $125, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Beam Therapeutics to Participate in the Barclays 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

03/15/2023 | 06:31am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president of Beam, will participate in a fireside chat during the Barclays 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Miami, FL.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Contacts:

Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


