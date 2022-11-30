Advanced search
Beam Therapeutics to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Virtual Biotech SMID Cap Conference

11/30/2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat during the BofA Securities 2022 Virtual Biotech SMID Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Contacts:

Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -337 M - -
Net cash 2022 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 001 M 3 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 45,4x
EV / Sales 2023 55,8x
Nbr of Employees 507
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
John Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giuseppe Ciaramella President & Chief Scientific Officer
Terry-Ann Burrell Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian Riley Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Amy Simon Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC.-45.28%3 001
MODERNA, INC.-31.83%66 521
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.68%39 470
LONZA GROUP AG-36.15%37 899
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.76%25 195
SEAGEN INC.-24.08%21 791